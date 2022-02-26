In first UP rally, Rahul targets PM in Amethi: ‘Speaks lies’

Campaigning in Uttar Pradesh after four phases, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday held a joint rally with his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Amethi, asking people to try out the Congress after having elected the BJP, SP and BSP governments successively, all of which, he alleged, “made false promises and stole money from them”.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the unemployment issue, Rahul said that while the PM must have given 50 poll speeches so far, the people of UP know that “Narendra Modi jhooth bolta hai (Narendra Modi tells lies)”. He charged that the people also know that Modi would “say anything for votes”.

Urging people to vote for the Congress candidates, Rahul told them that they have seen how the BJP, SP and BSP allegedly “looted” them when they came to power.

Alleging that the BJP dispensation failed to provide jobs to the people, Rahul urged voters to trust him this time, adding they did not believe his statements during the Covid pandemic, and the “result was that they had to see bodies floating in Ganga later”.

Rahul also accused the BJP of allegedly “stealing” Congress governments in states like Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Arunachal Pradesh.

In her speech, Priyanka reminded locals how Amethi was once represented by her brother, her mother Sonia Gandhi and her father late Rajiv Gandhi, and how units of major public companies like BHEL and HAL were set up in the area during the Congress regimes. She alleged that nothing happened in Amethi in the past 5 years except “other parties seeking their votes in the name of religion and caste”.