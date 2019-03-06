In first rally after joining NCP, Kolhe says Marathi manoos Sharad Pawar will be next PM

Addressing the first rally after joining the NCP last week, actor Amol Kolhe on Tuesday made a strong pitch for “Marathi manoos Sharad Pawar” as the country’s next Prime Minister.

At a rally in Bhosari, Kolhe said, “Change is inevitable… The country is on the verge of a change and therefore we have to strengthen the hands of the Marathi manoos, like Pawarsaheb, who will be the Prime Minister”.

Kolhe, who plays the lead role in a Marathi TV serial Sambhaji and is known for his oratory skills. Wasting no time in playing to the gallery, Kolhe, in his trademark accent, said there was no alternative to a leader like Sharad Pawar.

“Those who have been talking of ‘56-inch chest’ have taken the country for a ride. All our dreams have been shattered. All promises they made have turned out to be empty…Their time is up. The 2019 elections will prove to be the downfall of those who lied to the voters,” he said.

Kolhe said Chhatrapati Shivaji valued democracy and worked relentlessly for it, but in the current regime, all democratic norms have been thrown to the wind. “They have taken to the path of dictatorship. They are trampling upon our democratic institutions,” he said.

He said when demonetisation was implemented in 2016, the nation was told that terror funding would stop and terror activities would come down. “But in the last three years, 450 soldiers have been killed and terror activities continue unabated. If they are taking credit for striking terror camps across LoC, will they also take credit for failed demonetisation,” he asked.

In a veiled reference to Shirur MP and Sena leader Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, Kolhe said neither the road work between Pune and Nashik nor the railway link has been completed.

Though Kolhe’s name has not been officially announced as the party’s candidate from Shirur, NCP leader Ajit Pawar warned supporters of former MLA Vilas Lande, an aspirant for the seat, to adhere to party discipline, when they raised slogans in Lande’s favour.

Pawar, who also addressed the rally, slammed the Central and state governments and claimed that they have failed on all fronts.