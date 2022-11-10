In final push for Himachal assembly election, PM Modi talks ‘double engine’

In his final push before Himachal Pradesh votes to elect a new government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday accused the Congress of “betraying” the people of the hill state by obstructing its development and pitched the BJP as “pro-development” and stressed that people will get “double benefits” if his party is re-elected to power.

Modi, who addressed rallies at Sujanpur in Hamirpur district and at Chambi in Kangra district, said as someone aware of issues and people in the state, he will be able to work much more for Himachal if people “anukul” (favourable) to him are in power here. He urged the people to change the “rivaaz” of alternately voting in the BJP and the Congress saying it has hurt the state.

Modi said due to this “rivaaz”, Congress made people of hill state “bereft of basic amenities”.

“Aapki chinta inko paanch varshon tak nahi aayi kyonki inko bharosa tha Himachal to paanch saal ke baad kursi de deta hai…logon ki parvaah karne ki zaroorat kya hai (They [Congress] did not care for you for five years thinking that there will be change of government),” said Modi, adding that time has come to “send Congress packing with bag and baggage”.

Noting that Congress is left with power in only two states, Modi said the the party is only for internal feuds and failed in its duty as the opposition party in the state. “If the Congress cannot discharge its role in the opposition, what will it do if it comes to power,” he asked.

With the state sending a relatively large number of people to defence forces, Modi in Sujanpur, listed the initiatives taken by his government to strengthen the Indian Army, including indigenous production of bullet proof jackets, winter shoes for soldiers and manufacturing of arms and ammunition indigenously. “Our government implemented “one-rank-one-pension” while the Congress kept it pending for decades,” he said, while accusing the Congress of “insulting” the Army chief, likening soldiers to goons and raising questions on surgical strikes targeting terror camps in Pakistan.

Referring to the recent assembly bypoll results in which the BJP won four of seven seats and the Congress none, Modi said that “lotus has bloomed in areas where BJP was considered weak and Congress lost where it was considered to have mass base”.