In final phase, 13 seats in UP record over 56% turnout

Thirteen Lok Sabha seats that went to polls in the final phase of Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday recorded an overall turnout of 56.84 percent. Maharajganj constituency recorded the highest voting percentage with 62.40 percent, while Robertsganj was the lowest with 54.29 percent.

The overall voting percentage this year for these seats was around 1.88 per cent more than 2014 when the voting percentage on these seats was 54.96 per cent. After an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a record turnout in Varanasi, the seat recorded 58.05 percent voting. In the Vidhan Sabha bypoll held for Agra (north) on Sunday, voting was just 39 per cent.

Gorakhpur and Varanasi were among the two major seats that went to polls in the seventh phase, followed by Chandauli, Ghosi, Mirzapur and Ghazipur. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting from the Varanasi seat, BJP candidate Ravi Kishan is contesting from CM Yogi Adityanath’s home turf, Gorakhpur.

According to the data provided by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, there were more than 2.36 crore voters on these 13 seats and the voting took place in 13,979 polling stations and 25, 874 polling booths. A total of 150 Ballot Units (BU), 150 Control Units (CU) and 334 VVPATs were replaced during the elections. The election process took place amid allegations by the Samajwadi Party (SP) about faulty EVMs at various booths in Ballia, Chandauli, Kushinagar and Robertsganj. The party alleged that there was a stamp of “deleted” on the names of around 300 Muslim voters in Chandauli.

Dalits report issue in Chandauli

Earlier in the day, in Chandauli’s Tara Jivanpur village of Alinagar police station area, six voters belonging to the Dalit community alleged that three persons came to them on Saturday night and forcefully applied ink on their fingers. According to their allegations, they were given Rs 500 each and were asked not to vote in the elections.

An FIR was registered at the police station against three persons — Chhote Tiwari, Dimple Tiwari and Katwaru — under IPC along with relevant sections of the Representation of the People Act and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.