In family bastion, Kuldeep Bishnoi counts on ‘personal bond’ with voters

“Nach gane me mat bahak jana, ye to television par dekh lena (Don’t be misguided by the dance and the songs, you can watch them on TV),” Kuldeep Bishnoi tells villagers at Kajla village of Adampur constituency.

Former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal’s son and Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi is seeking election from Adampur for the fourth time and is up against TV actor Sonali Phogat, the BJP candidate who has 1.75 lakh followers on a popular app, TikTok. For the past five decades, the Bhajan Lal family never lost this Assembly seat. However, in the recent Lok Sabha election, BJP’s Brijendra Singh had secured an impressive lead over Kuldeep’s son and Congress candidate Bhavya Bishnoi from Adampur Assembly segment too.

So this time, Kuldeep Bishnoi doesn’t want to take any risk, even though he is confident about his chances. “In parliamentary polls, Bhavya trailed to BJP candidate in Adampur by a margin of around 23,000. We are not only confident of covering that gap, but also of a win by a margin of 25,000 votes this time,” Bishnoi told The Indian Express.

During his poll campaign, Bishnoi even brings up the personal bond his family shares with the voters of Adampur. “After Lok Sabha elections, they (BJP) have again fielded an outsider,” says Kuldeep, while referring to candidature of Sonali and Brijendra. Brijendra is the son of Rajya Sabha MP Chaudhary Birender Singh, whose native village Doomarkha falls in Uchana Kalan Assembly constituency of Jind district. Sonali Phogat’s parental village Buthan Kalan falls in neighbouring Fatehabad district, while her in-laws are from Harita village of neighbouring Nalwa constituency.

On other hand, former CM Bhajan Lal once sold chunari and dhesi ghee in Adampur town before rising to the top in state’s politics from his humble beginning as a small shopkeeper. He was from Mohamadpur Rohi village of Fatehabad district. Before becoming a legislator from Adampur in 1968, he had contested panchayat and block samiti polls in early sixties. “Learn to recognise your own and the outsiders. You are like my family members,” says Kuldeep Bishnoi. “She (Sonali) even doesn’t know name of five villages which fall in Adampur constituency. She tells that Gawad is village of Adampur constituency but it falls in Nalwa.”

As Kuldeep Bishnoi refers to a Modi wave during recent Lok Sabha polls, a youngster interjects from the crowd, “This time there is wave of Kuldeep Bishnoi.” Bishnoi recognises him and adds, “He is my supporter from neighbouring Jakhod Kheda village”. When Bishnoi moves to another village, the same supporter again comes up to his Audi car and tells him not to worry too much about the polls.

After winding up his campaign at midnight, Bishnoi starts his day again at 6 am every morning. Then he spends three hours in meetings with party leaders and workers at his residence in Hisar or Adampur where new workers also joins the party. At 9:30 am Saturday, he reaches Chikanwas village to address his first public meeting out of a dozen events scheduled for the day.

During his speech, he asks the villagers, “Will all of you support me this time?” After receiving positive response from most of the villagers at Chikanwas, Bishnoi observes cold response from a youngster. “What about that youth who is clad in red-shirt?” he questions. “I am also with you,” assures the youth.

“Those who wear dhoti-kurta are our supporters from the time of my father Bhajan Lal while those wear kurta-pajama are from my age group, so I don’t have any worries. But I am afraid from those who clad in pant-shirt and are always on Facebook and WhatsApp,” says Bishnoi in an attempt to connect with the locals. At Nyoli Khurad village, Rajesh Nayak, a Dalit, recalls that Bishnoi had helped in getting a waiver of Rs 1 lakh from medical bill of Rs 2.75 lakh from a private doctor when a community member had received serious injuries in an accident.

Meanwhile, former Adampur sarpanch Krishan Sethi takes a seat in his car to inform that he has pacified a youth Sumit Kadwasra, who was posting comments critical to Bishnoi on Facebook. “We have formed many teams to win over our old friends,” Sethi tells The Indian Express.

Kuldeep Bishnoi himself has managed to win back Sharwan Bishnoi after 22 years after he left the Bhajan Lal family over some issue.

In the opposite camp, BJP candidate Sonali Phogat has good things to say about Bhajan Lal, but she claims that Kuldeep could not become “a politician of masses”. Phogat has also got support from former minister Sampat Singh, who has recently joined BJP after leaving the Congress. “I have fought against Bhajan Lal family for long. I will try my best to ensure defeat of Kuldeep Bishnoi this time,” says Sampat Singh, a six-time MLA.

However, Kuldeep says, “Sampat Singh is now history and his name will go down in history only.”