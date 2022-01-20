In ED raid, Oppn smells blood — and opportunity — guns for Channi head

The Opposition parties Wednesday sharpened the attack on Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi following the seizure of cash by the ED from the premises linked to his nephew with the BJP demanding that he resign from the post even as Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal terming the Congress leader as a “dishonest man”.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids were conducted in connection with an anti-money laundering investigation against illegal sand-mining operations in the poll-bound state. Cash amounting to over Rs 10 crore, including about Rs 8 crore from a relative of Channi, was seized by the ED during the raids.

“Channi aam aadmi nahi, baiman aadmi hai (Channi is not a common man, he is a dishonest man),” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi attacking the Punjab CM.

Later, in the evening, Kejriwal once again took to Twitter to rebut Channi on his allegations that Delhi CM’s nephew had also been raided in similar fashion. “Channi sahib, Modi ji ne chhape mere rishtedaron par nahi, mujh par daale the, sitting CM par. Unko mere ghar se kewal das muffler mile. Aapki tarah itni nakdi aur itni gaadiyan nahin mili mere ghar. Aapne to 111 dinon mein her kamaal kar diya “(PM Modi had got me raided as a sitting CM, not my relatives. They found only ten mufflers. Unlike your case, they did not find so much cash and so many cars at my house. You have done wonders in 111 days),” Kejwriwal said in another tweet.

AAP Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha accused Channi of being involved in illegal sand-mining.

Chadha said he had last month “exposed” how illegal sand-mining was taking place in Channi’s Assembly constituency Chamkaur Sahib, but the chief minister did nothing.

Channi has refuted the claims made by the AAP leader.

Targeting the common man image which Channi has tried to cultivate following his elevation as the CM last year, Chadha said, “Chief Minister Channi and his relatives have earned crores of rupees from their association with sand mafia. He (Channi) pretends to be a common man but should answer where did his relatives got so much money from? If such a huge amount is found from Channi’s nephew’s house, it is difficult to guess how many crores would have been seized if the raid was conducted at the chief minister’s house” Chadha said.

“How many of his (Channi) relatives has he made millionaires?” he said and asked, “If Channi earned so much in 111 days, imagine how much he would have earned if he had been the CM for five years.”

He alleged that the money found from the houses of CM’s relative had been collected from the mafia and was symbolic of the loot of the people of Punjab.

He asked Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and PPCC president Navjot Sidhu to make their stand clear on the matter.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh demanded Channi’s resignation “for patronising his family members in clandestine sand-mining in the state”.

In a statement, Chugh alleged, “The ED raids have established that the Congress has been running sand mafias in the state under the nose of the chief minister”.

Chugh debunked the chief minister’s argument that it was Centre’s retaliation against the security breach in Ferozepur during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit, saying the case was registered in 2018 after due inquiry when the Congress was in power in the state.

“The ED has only completed an investigation in a long-standing case,” said Chugh.

The recovery of huge sums of money from the premises linked to the chief minister’s nephew proves his involvement in the illegal sand-mining, he added. “The chief minister should own the moral responsibility of the case and resign from his post,” Chugh demanded.

Speaking to the media in Amritsar, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “Recoveries of crores of rupees in cash made by the ED from the house of chief minister Channi’s nephew has vindicated our accusation that Channi is part of the the biggest sand-mining mafia in the state”.

Now, Channi has no right to stay on as the chief minister and should immediately resign from the post.