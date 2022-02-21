In Doaba, they pressed button for education, civic amenities, and some to give ‘ik mauka’ to Channi

Amid tight security, almost peaceful polling took place in the Doaba region. While people from the four urban constituencies of Jalandhar – Jalandhar Central, Jalandhar North, Jalandhar West and Jalandhar Cantt – said that they voted for change, areas dominated by the Dalit community decided to give incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi a second term.

In Jalandhar Cantt, first-time voter Anureet Kaur said that she voted for change. “In my area, there are huge dumps of garbage and roads are also broken in some places. I want the next government to improve these basic things,” she said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Jashandeep Singh, of the same constituency, said that while he too voted for change, he didn’t vote for any new party. “I want the new government to give us locals jobs after graduation since this was one of the major poll promises. I have also been trying to apply for my higher studies abroad but the huge fees have been a deterant,” he said, adding that he wants the new government to help in this regard too.

In Jalandhar West, most people said they want to get rid of drug menace and liquor abuse. “We need jobs and quality education but leaders are pushing us towards illegal activities and this needs to change,” said a group of youngsters in Model House area.

An elderly woman in Chahal Nagar area of Phagwara said that it is always better to vote for someone known to us. “Our sitting MLA has always been with us whenever we needed help. Why should we go for someone new then,” she asked.

However, most villages dominated by the Dalit community wanted to give Channi a chance.

In Nangal Fateh Khan village under Adampur constituency, former sarpanch Jawant Singh said that they voted for Channi more than Congress. “This is for the first time that we have a Dalit CM in the state and we have mobilised Dalits in around six villages in our Adampur area to vote for Channi,” he said.

Hardev Singh, sarpanch of Nauli village, added that there is a need to give Channi one more chance. “He performed well in just 111 days. We are assuring that every vote from this village goes to him,” he said.

In Dalit-dominated Nandachaur village of Hoshiarpur district, people believed that Channi should be given one more chance. In Kartarpur and Nakodar, people also talked about change but added that they prefer to vote on the basis of candidates instead of party this time.

In Mukerain constituency of Hoshiarpur district, people said that matters such as national security would be handled in a better way if a double engine government is in place.