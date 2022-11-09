In district of big guns, fight once again between traditional rivals

To get a fair and full picture of Una district, one must refer to Una Janpad: Ek Parichay. An engrossing read, its second edition came out this year. It compiles essays by various experts and chronicles the journey of the district right from the formation of the state to the days of Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the book brought out by the district administration, Una is the only district of the state that is directly connected to the national capital by road and railway. Spread over 1,502 square kilometres, it has five tehsils, seven sub-tehsils, five development blocks, 245 panchayats and 786 villages. All the panchayats have a road network. The 2011 census had pegged the population at 5,21,057 which increased to 5,53,583 in 2021. While 2,82,036 are males, 2,71,547 are females.

In 2021, the district had 217 nursery schools, 1,367 anganwadi centres, 500 primary schools, 88 middle schools, 47 high schools, 136 senior secondary schools, 10 government colleges, five private colleges, five Sanskrit mahavidyalayas and one Indian Institute of Information and Technology. It had a literacy rate of 86.53 per cent.

After Mehatpur and Gagret, newly developed industrial places include Tahliwal, Bathu, Bathadi, Pandoga, Dhamandari and Amb. At present, a total of 2,171 industrial units are operating with an investment of Rs 904.68 crore.

Political scene

At present, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and Agriculture Minister Virender Kanwar, who also holds portfolios of Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Animal Husbandary and Fisheries, come from Una district. Former state BJP president Satpal Singh Satti too belongs to this district.

If Agnihotri wins and the Congress comes to power, he will be vying for the chief minister’s post. If Kanwar and Satti win and the BJP is successful in changing riwaz and retaining power, expect them to occupy important posts.

After the BJP’s bypoll defeat last year, Kanwar was among the candidates being considered to replace incumbent Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Had Satti not lost in the last Assembly elections, his supporters believe he would have reached closer to the CM chair because he has been state BJP chief for three terms.

Traditionally, there have been two main parties here: the Congress and the BJP.

Of late, while drug abuse has emerged as a big issue since the district borders Punjab, Swan river has proved to be a (river)bed of roses for miners. The river often sees allegations of illegal mining flying over it from both sides — the government as well as the Opposition.

The district contributes significantly to the armed forces. As a result, Agniveer scheme sees both support and opposition, depending on which side of the political debate one is on.

Development and price rise are the other issues which figure in political discourse.

Last but not the least is the old pension scheme that finds favour with the government employees, no matter which party they support.

The district has five constituencies — Chintpurni, Gagret, Haroli, Una and Kutlehar — and a total of 515 polling stations. While four constituencies have five candidates each trying their luck in the elections this time, the remaining one constituency has four candidates.

Chintpurni (SC): There are five candidates in the fray: Balbir Singh (BJP), Virender Kumar (BSP), Sudarshan Singh Babloo (Congress), Ram Paul (AAP) and Kewal Kumar (Independent). The sitting MLA is Balbir Singh (BJP). Among the five constituencies, it has the lowest number of female voters. This constituency is famous for Chintpurni temple.

Gagret: Five contestants are fighting here: Chaitanya Sharma (Congress), Rajesh Thakur (BJP), Lekh Raj Katnoria (BSP), Manohar Lal Dadwal (AAP) and Raghubir Singh (Himachal Jan Kranti Party). The sitting MLA is Rajesh Thakur (BJP). Among the five constituencies, it has the lowest number of total voters.

Haroli: There are five candidates here: Naresh Kumar (BSP), Mukesh Agnihotri (Congress), Ram Kumar (BJP), Ashhwani Kumar Rana (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party) and Ravinder Pal Singh Mann (AAP). The sitting MLA is Mukesh Agnihotri (Congress). He has won from here for four terms and defeated Ram Kumar (BJP) twice. Among the five constituencies, it has the highest number of both male and female voters as well as the total number of voters.

Una: Five politicians have been fielded from here: Ramesh Chand (BSP), Satpal Singh Raizada (Congress), Satpal Singh Satti (BJP), Rajiv Gautam (AAP) and Kamal Kumar (Independent). The sitting MLA is Satpal Singh Raizada (Congress).

Kutlehar: There are four candidates here: Davinder Kumar (Congress), Virender Kanwar (BJP), Anil Kumar Mankotia (AAP) and Capt Jaidayal Singh Pal (Independent). The sitting MLA is Virender Kanwar (BJP). He has won from here for four terms. Kutlehar used to be a riyasat.