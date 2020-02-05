In Delhi rally, PM Modi says opponents cry for terrorists, question airstrike

Modi also said that opposition parties were spreading lies and rumours about the Citizenship Amendment Act(Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Modi also said that opposition parties were spreading lies and rumours about the Citizenship Amendment Act(Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday targeted the Aam Aadmi Party for “stalling” Central government schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, and asked if people fell sick outside of Delhi, will mohalla clinics go to them. He was speaking at a rally in Dwarka in support of candidates from West and North West Delhi ahead of the February 8 polls. Unlike his speech on Monday, Modi did not mention Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday.

“Ayushman Bharat Yojana has a speciality that will make you understand its benefit… if a person in Delhi, who can be entitled to its benefits, goes to some other state and falls sick, such as Gwalior, Bhopal or Kanpur, will the mohalla clinic go there?” he asked.

Targeting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said: “A person who feels the pain of the poor, will he keep them away from government schemes?”

Modi also targeted the opposition for “asking for proof” of surgical strikes in Pakistan and “doing politics” over the Batla House encounter at a rally. “Delhi doesn’t want politics that weaken India’s side during a terrorist attack. It allows enemies to launch an attack on India through such statements,” the PM said.

“During surgical strike and airstrike, people sitting in the government here, who are nowadays asking for your vote…do you remember the kind of statements they gave? Is the anger there or not? Shouldn’t it come out during polls?” he said, appealing to the people to vote for the BJP to “teach its opponents a lesson”. “These people can cry for terrorists of Batla House, put police forces in the dock to help them, but cannot develop Delhi,” he said.

Listing the achievements of the Centre, Modi spoke about building peripheral expressways, giving ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies, opening more bank accounts for the poor than the population of the US, and building more houses than the population of Sri Lanka.

Modi also said that opposition parties were spreading lies and rumours about the Citizenship Amendment Act, and people of Delhi need to understand this.

In his first campaign speech in Delhi on Monday, Modi told a rally in Karkardooma: “Seelampur ho, Jamia ho ya phir Shaheen Bagh, beete kayi dinon se Citizenship Amendment Bill ko lekar pradarshan hua. Kya ye pradarshan sirf ek sanyog hai? Ji nahi, ye sanyog nahi, ye ek prayog hai. Iske peeche rajneeti ka ek aisa design hai jo rashtra ke sauhard ko khandit karne ke iraade rakhta hai.” (“Be it Seelampur, Jamia or Shaheen Bagh, the past few days have seen protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Are these protests merely a coincidence? No, this is an experiment. Behind this is a political design which intends to destroy the amity of the country.”)

The national capital goes to the polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.

