In Delhi, Gautam Gambhir’s new innings, Meenakshi Lekhi retains strike

Retired Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir was declared BJP’s candidate from East Delhi Monday night, while Meenakshi Lekhi, the MP from New Delhi, will fight from her seat again.

But mystery continued over the party’s North West Delhi candidate, as MP Udit Raj’s statements during the day indicated a rebellion was brewing. “I tried to talk to party president Amit Shah but could not, (Manoj) Tiwari ji has been saying I will fight from the North West seat but my name has not figured till now,” he claimed.

He further said he was the “tallest Dalit leader in the country”. Later in the day, sources said Raj got a call from the party’s top leadership, asking him to be “patient”.

Sources said the party is planning to field singer Hans Raj Hans from the seat, but fears the fallout of Raj’s rebellion. The last day to file nominations is Tuesday. Click here for more election news

During the day, three BJP candidates — Manoj Tiwari, Harsh Vardhan and Parvesh Sahib Singh — held roadshows in their constituencies before filing nominations. South Delhi candidate Ramesh Bidhuri will file his nomination Tuesday, along with the others.

Tiwari, flanked by Union Minister Vijay Goel and Haryanvi artiste Sapna Chaudhary, held a roadshow before the nomination. On an open jeep, Tiwari’s roadshow crossed areas such as Gokulpuri and Yamuna Vihar, mostly BJP strongholds. With Congress fielding Sheila Dikshit, Tiwari is in for a tough fight.

At Chandni Chowk candidate Dr Harsh Vardhan’s roadshow, it was all about “doctor saab’s goodwill”. From Chandni Chowk came Mohd Kamil Qureshi and Mukim Qureshi, who run a restaurant in the area. They said “doctor saab is always there to solve problems and deserves another chance”.

In West Delhi, where Parvesh Singh filed his nomination, the incumbent’s roadshow started from Janakpuri and went through Tilak Nagar and Rajouri Garden. He told The Indian Express that the polls would be fought over the “issue of national security”, but he will also showcase the work he did in the area.

Addressing concerns that his visibility in the constituency had decreased, he said, “I am invited to debate shows on TV but I can’t attend them. I have to attend several social gatherings in the constituency.”