In Delhi, Congress at second spot sees signs of resurgence but has miles to go

From securing the third position in the last three elections in the capital, the Congress managed to inch back to second spot in the Lok Sabha polls, defeating AAP in five of seven parliamentary constituencies — East Delhi, New Delhi, North East Delhi, West Delhi, and Chandni Chowk.

Advertising

Though it was still considerably behind the BJP in all seven seats, senior leaders took heart in the slight revival, which comes at a crucial time ahead of next year’s Assembly polls. “It’s painful to lose an election that we were hoping to win. However, if we compare this to the last Lok Sabha polls, our vote share has improved. We have to work harder now. In the next few days, we will analyse the result and disclose our strategy for the Delhi polls. Discussions on the party’s face for the Assembly polls can be delayed for now,” Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit told The Indian Express.

AAP has been a thorn in the Congress’s foot since its inception, and party leaders said the Delhi result gives them some hope. “The party is definitely in a better position. We tried our best to revive it and give a tough competition. We managed to push AAP to the third position. Now, a strategy needs to be prepared for Assembly polls,” Haroon Yusuf, working president of the Delhi Congress unit, told The Indian Express.

With three-time CM Dikshit losing to BJP’s Manoj Tiwari by 3.66 lakh votes, and former president of the Delhi Congress unit Ajay Maken losing to incumbent BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi in New Delhi by 2.56 lakh votes, a question remained on who will lead the party into the future.

Advertising

“The party invested too much time and energy in Sheila ji but she failed to win. She was the face of Delhi, but it seems that time is gone. Problem is that the party has no leader who can be projected as the CM candidate. Assembly polls are months away and the party seriously needs to introspect and strategise. The decision ultimately lies with party president Rahul Gandhi,” said a senior Congress leader.

Sources in the party said the initial plan was to push Dikshit as a CM candidate for the Assembly polls. However, Rahul had a different plan for her. “He wanted Sheila ji to contest the Lok Sabha polls. The situation for the party is rather tough now as she has lost the election. Had it been a winning situation, she was the strongest face for the party’s CM candidate,” said a leader.

The vote share of the party swelled to 22.5% this time from 15.22% in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. In the 2015 Assembly elections, the grand old party performed poorly and failed to win a single seat in Delhi. Since then, the party’s vote share has improved. During the MCD polls in 2017, the party’s vote share rose to 21.09%.

However, results of the polls have once again underlined the persisting cracks within the party. Former Delhi minister Yoganand Shastri, who was expected to be fielded from South Delhi, was alienated when the party gave a ticket to boxer Vijender Singh.

Singh lost to sitting BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and AAP’s Raghav Chadha. “It was not his fault. He tried to woo voters but the party has failed to address rural issues in Delhi. One cannot win an election by sitting in the party office. There is an urgent need to strengthen the party,” Shastri told The Indian Express.

Asked about the choice for a CM candidate, he said “Azmaaye hue ko azmaana murkhta hai (It is stupidity to repeat the same mistakes).”