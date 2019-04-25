In Delhi Cong manifesto: Plan to link mohalla clinics with govt hospitals

Implementation of the minimum income guarantee scheme or Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY), reservation for women and youth in the services and education sector, setting up universities and linking mohalla clinics with hospitals are among key poll promises the Congress is likely to make in its manifesto in Delhi.

Announcing the national manifesto on April 3, party president Rahul Gandhi had emphasised on the NYAY scheme, under which Rs 72,000 per year will be transferred to the poorest 20% households in India. It will be transferred to the woman in the household, as far as possible.

Senior leaders in the party said issues for Delhi have been identified after consultations with workers at the grassroot level. Before finalising candidates for seven seats, the leaders had organised booth-level conventions to understand the issues in each constituency. “In the last five years, Delhi has seen zero development. No new university has come up in the city and nothing has been done for the youth. The manifesto focuses on all such issues that have not been addressed,” said a senior leader.

The grand old party has also planned to attach AAP’s most ambitious project, mohalla clinics, with local government hospitals. As per the plan, these clinics will offer special services on a weekly basis with hospital surgeons deputed on rotation.

“Many mohalla clinics are functioning without adequate medicines and doctors. If elected, we are planning to make it a legal process of attaching these clinics with the hospitals,” said another senior leader.

Rejecting the idea of an alliance with AAP in Delhi, the party has fielded its old guard for the Lok Sabha polls, scheduled for May 12 in Delhi. “The idea is to step in where AAP and the BJP have failed to fulfill their promises. Another agenda on our manifesto is to increase the disappearing forest cover in the city,” the leader added.

On Wednesday, the seven candidates kicked off their campaigns by organising public meetings in their respective constituencies, setting up offices in their areas and identifying local issues. DPCC and North West Delhi candidate Sheila Dikshit met local leaders at her residence to discuss the next course of action. Party workers have been assigned areas to reach out to the public.

The Congress will also raise the issue of sealing in its manifesto. During a roadshow in R K Puram’s Bhavtar Singh Camp and Nepali Camp, New Delhi candidate Ajay Maken raised the issue, which he said was happening “right under the nose of the Modi and Kejriwal governments”. “The Congress will stop sealing within a month of coming to power,” he said.