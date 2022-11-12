scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

In Cong’s new list, turncoat Rajyaguru in fray from Rajkot

So far, the Congress has announced 96 candidates for the Assembly elections which include 21 sitting MLAs although it dropped one MLA from the tribal reserved seat of Nandod, the constituency in which the Statue of Unity in Kevadia is located.

The Congress announced ticket for Rajyaguru to contest polls from Rajkot East, the seat from where he had fought and won his maiden Assembly election in 2012. (File Photo)

The Congress Friday announced names of 53 of its candidates, including former MLA Indranil Rajyaguru, who returned from the Aam Aadmi Party earlier this month and will now contest from Rajkot East.

So far, the Congress has announced 96 candidates for the Assembly elections which include 21 sitting MLAs although it dropped one MLA from the tribal reserved seat of Nandod, the constituency in which the Statue of Unity in Kevadia is located.

Premsinh Vasava, MLA from Nandod will be the second tribal legislator to be dropped after Bhavesh Katara from Jhalod seat. Katara had joined the BJP on Thursday, after he was replaced.

The Congress announced ticket for Rajyaguru to contest polls from Rajkot East, the seat from where he had fought and won his maiden Assembly election in 2012.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Daughter of Gujarat riot convict is BJP’s candidate from Naroda PatiyaPremium
Daughter of Gujarat riot convict is BJP’s candidate from Naroda Patiya
UPSC Key- November 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Battle of Koregaon Bhim...Premium
UPSC Key- November 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Battle of Koregaon Bhim...
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...Premium
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...Premium
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...

The Congress nomination for the mercurial politician comes just a week after he returned to party. He was the richest MLA in Assembly between 2012 and 2017, having declared assets worth more than Rs120 crore. He had changed his constituency to challenge the then chief minister Vijay Rupani from Rajkot (west) in the 2017 Assembly elections but had lost to the BJP leader.

Months later, he had quit Congress in 2018 only to return to the party early this year. Congress appointed him as general secretary of the party’s Gujarat unit in March this year. But two weeks later, Rajyaguru joined AAP which made him its national joint secretary.

However, he quit AAP and returned to Congress for the second time on November 4.

Advertisement

This time, the Congress will not only fight the BJP, but also the Bharatiya Tribal Party and the AAP, on its ST reserved seats. The second list announced post midnight Thursday contained a list of 46 candidates, while a third list of additional seven candidates was announced on Friday evening.

The Congress has also fielded four Muslim candidates, including MLA Mohammed Javed Pirzada from Wankaner.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-11-2022 at 02:00:41 am
Next Story

Dalit girl found dead at home, police file FIR for rape-murder

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 11: Latest News
Advertisement