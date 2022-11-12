In Cong’s new list, turncoat Rajyaguru in fray from Rajkot

The Congress Friday announced names of 53 of its candidates, including former MLA Indranil Rajyaguru, who returned from the Aam Aadmi Party earlier this month and will now contest from Rajkot East.

So far, the Congress has announced 96 candidates for the Assembly elections which include 21 sitting MLAs although it dropped one MLA from the tribal reserved seat of Nandod, the constituency in which the Statue of Unity in Kevadia is located.

Premsinh Vasava, MLA from Nandod will be the second tribal legislator to be dropped after Bhavesh Katara from Jhalod seat. Katara had joined the BJP on Thursday, after he was replaced.

The Congress announced ticket for Rajyaguru to contest polls from Rajkot East, the seat from where he had fought and won his maiden Assembly election in 2012.

The Congress nomination for the mercurial politician comes just a week after he returned to party. He was the richest MLA in Assembly between 2012 and 2017, having declared assets worth more than Rs120 crore. He had changed his constituency to challenge the then chief minister Vijay Rupani from Rajkot (west) in the 2017 Assembly elections but had lost to the BJP leader.

Months later, he had quit Congress in 2018 only to return to the party early this year. Congress appointed him as general secretary of the party’s Gujarat unit in March this year. But two weeks later, Rajyaguru joined AAP which made him its national joint secretary.

However, he quit AAP and returned to Congress for the second time on November 4.

This time, the Congress will not only fight the BJP, but also the Bharatiya Tribal Party and the AAP, on its ST reserved seats. The second list announced post midnight Thursday contained a list of 46 candidates, while a third list of additional seven candidates was announced on Friday evening.

The Congress has also fielded four Muslim candidates, including MLA Mohammed Javed Pirzada from Wankaner.