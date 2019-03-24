In Congress ‘mahaaghadi’, mitra mandals, community outfits and labour unions

After failed attempts to engineer pre-poll alliances with several mainstream regional parties in Maharashtra, the Congress on Saturday declared that it had put together a ‘Samyukta Purogami Mahaaghadi (United Progressive Grand Alliance)’ involving 56 different outfits.

“Ab tak chappan (56 until now),” said a senior state Congress leader, as Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan announced the names of the party’s allies in the state.

While the number is impressive, a closer look at the alliance reveals that the majority of the so-called “allies” aren’t even political outfits. The Congress has even included labour unions, community outfits and mitra mandals, who have extended support to the Congress-led alliance, as poll allies.

Only five partners of the “grand alliance” would be contesting the election. The Congress will contest 24 out of the 48 seats in the state and NCP will field candidates on another 20. Former NDA ally and sitting MP Raju Shetti’s Swabhimaani Shetkari Paksha will contest two seats. Vasai-Virar MLA Hitendra Thakur’s Bahujan Vikas Aghadi will fight one seat, and Independent MLA Ravi Rana’s newly floated Yuva Swabhimaan Party will fight one seat.

While both the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party leaders held several rounds of discussions with Prakash Ambedkar for the inclusion of the Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) in the alliance, the talks remained inconclusive.

Ambedkar has forged an alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Ittehadul Majlis-e-Muslimeen for the ensuing polls, and had announced that their formation will field candidates on all the 48 seats. With Ambedkar and Owaisi targeting the Dalit and the Muslim vote, both the Congress and the NCP leaders remain wary regarding the impact they would have on the election.

In a veiled dig at Ambedkar, Chavan said at the press meet to announce the alliance. “We had made sincere efforts to forge alliances with others… But the BJP and the Sangh has used the lure of money, power and muscle to make them stay away in a bid to split the secular vote,” said Chavan.

NCP’s Ajit Pawar said, “We were even willing to offer a total of 10 seats to the smaller allies… We had offered six seats to one party. But the party’s leader took an extreme point of view on various issues…”