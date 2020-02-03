In complaint to EC, AAP cites ‘hate speech’, demands campaign ban on Adityanath

Sanjay Singh’s statement assumes significance as he shared it in the context of Delhi’s “alarming law and order situation”. Sanjay Singh’s statement assumes significance as he shared it in the context of Delhi’s “alarming law and order situation”.

In a complaint to the Election Commission, the Aam Aadmi Party Sunday demanded a “complete ban” on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in Delhi and his arrest for delivering “hate speech”.

“It is very strange that the EC doesn’t act against Yogi Adityanath. He should be banned from campaigning in Delhi and the EC should lodge an FIR against him for his divisive speeches. If the commission doesn’t give time to meet the AAP delegates by 12 pm on Monday, we will launch a dharna at the EC office,” said AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

In his campaign speeches, Adityanath has alleged that the Kejriwal government is “sponsoring” the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh and also “feeding them biryani”. The UP CM also incorrectly claimed that Kejriwal opposed the scrapping of Article 370.

“BJP can’t talk about water, electricity, health, education and unemployment. In order to polarise the electorate, BJP leaders are resorting to divisive tactics and speeches,” said Singh, who is AAP’s Delhi election in-charge.

“We are writing to the EC, attaching the CD of Yogi Adityanath’s speeches. It contains what all he spoke during the rallies. The EC can’t remain indifferent to this grave issue. It is blatant misuse of democratic and constitutional institutions,” Singh added.

