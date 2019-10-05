Pune: In Chinchwad, Jagtap faces rebel Shiv Sena leader, NCP candidate with mass appeal

Two leaders known for their connect with the masses have decided to contest from the Chinchwad Assembly constituency, which is represented by BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap. The Shiv Sena’s Rahul Kalate filed his nomination papers on Friday as an independent from the Chinchwad constituency, while Prashant Shitole of the NCP also filed his nomination papers from the same constituency. His AB form will be filed tomorrow, the NCP said.

Both Kalate and Shitole, like Jagtap, are popular in their areas. While Shitole has been winning civic elections from Sangvi, Kalate has proved his mettle in Wakad and nearby areas. Jagtap is more popular in Gurav Pimple, Sangvi and Pimple Saudagar. Jagtap is also the president of the Pimpri-Chinchwad BJP.

He was in the NCP until 2014 when he quit and contested as the BJP candidate.

The NCP, according to sources, was trying to persuade Kalate to contest against Jagtap as the party’s other top leaders had backed out. “The NCP was trying to offer me the ticket. But I am a Shiv Sainik and it would have been difficult to adjust with them. I have been working in the constituency for months. Since the seat went to the BJP, I had no other option but to contest as an independent,” said Kalate.

Asked whether he would withdraw from the race if the party requests him to do so, Kalate said, “I am serious and have a good chance of winning the seat. So I will not withdraw from the race come what may,” he said, adding that he had not resigned from the Shiv Sena.

Jagtap has won the Chinchwad seat twice. In 2009, he had defeated Shrirang Barne and in 2014, he had defeated Rahul Kalate.

“I have learnt my lessons…I will be in the ring with renewed vigour,” said Kalate.

But the Jagtap camp said there was no challenge to the sitting MLA. “His work speaks for itself. He has not only ensured complete development of Gurav Pimple, Sangvi, Pimple Saudagar and other nearby areas, but has worked relentlessly for all of Pimpri-Chinchwad,” said an aide of the MLA. In all, there are at least 19 candidates who filed their forms by 3 pm on Friday, the last day of filing nomination.

Meanwhile, as many as 35 candidates filed their nomination papers in the Pimpri reserved seat. Among them are three rebels. One is Dapodi corporator Chandrakanta Kamble, another is NCP corporator Shekhar Ovhal and another is BJP leader Amit Gorkhe.

From Shiv Sena, sitting MLA Gautam Chabukswar filed his nomination.

From the NCP, two candidates, Anna Bansode and Sulakshna Dhar (Shilwant), filed their nominations. The NCP said the picture will be clearer by Saturday as to who its official candidate is.