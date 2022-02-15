In Channi’s agenda for Punjab, focus on jobs, education

Punjab Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday announced that his government will provide one lakh jobs to youth if voted to power in state.

“We will provide one lakh government jobs to the youth of the state. Education is very important for the development of Punjab but it is very expensive,” he said, promising that his government will provide free education to SCs in schools and colleges run by government. He said for getting education in private institutions “the government will start state’s own SC scholarship, BC Scholarship and EWS scholarship for general category students”.

He said that adding that professional education will also be encouraged for developing the skills of the youth.

“Our government will also provide interest free loans for the startups and within one year of forming the government we will provide 1 lakhs jobs to the unemployed,” said Channi.

The CM lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party and said that every fourth candidate of the party is facing FIR in the state.

He said that there are around 60 candidates of Shiromani Akali Dal and 44 candidates of AAP against whom criminal cases are registered. He alleged that Mann did not bring a single project to Sangrur Parliamentary constituency from where he was MP twice.

Channi also dared Mann and Kejriwal to swap his assets with him. “See, every day they claim I have assets worth Rs 170 crore. Look at my affidavit. They are projecting Rs 2-4 crore as Rs 170 crore,” he said.