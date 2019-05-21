In Chandigarh, 70.83% women vote in LS poll, down from 74.01% last time

Female participation came down this Lok Sabha polls in Chandigarh parliamentary constituency. Going by the data compiled by the election department, 70.83 per cent women polled votes as compared to 74.01 per cent in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Advertising

There were 3,04,423 female voters this time and 3, 41,640 were male voters. The male voter turnout was 70.42 per cent. Overall, Chandigarh recorded a voter turnout of 70.62 per cent.

Although women turnout remained less post-1980, it saw a sudden increase from 2009 polls onwards.

The women voters in Chandigarh have increased from 31,175 in 1967 to 3,04,423 now.

Advertising

The women voter turnout in 2014 Lok Sabha elections broke the record of all 13 elections in the past electing the woman MP, first woman MP from Chandigarh to date. The turnout was 64.94 per cent in the 2004 polls. In the 2014 polls, out of total 2,81,593 women voters, 2,08,416 polled their votes, thereby making the women voter turnout of 74.01 per cent.

Kirron Kher was the first woman face to be elected from Chandigarh since 1967. Chandigarh has seen male MPs: Pawan Bansal, Satya Pal Jain, Harmohan Dhawan, Jagannath Kaushal, Krishan Kant and Chand Goyal.