Maharashtra: In BJP’s fight between new and old, Congress hopes to reclaim old bastion

ON MONDAY, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to strike an instant bond with the people of Nandurbar while campaigning for his party.

Recalling the early days of his politics, Modi said that he “shared a special connection” with the impoverished tribal belt in north Maharashtra. “I made it a point to have a stopover here to enjoy chai at the Chaudhary tea stall before going back to Gujarat,” he said. The Chaudhary tea stall is popular among locals.

He also interacted with those gathered in the local tribal dialect in the beginning of his speech.

BJP insiders said this was a well thought out move, and was aimed at “neutralising the special connection the Gandhi family shares with the constituency”.

Tucked away in a corner and sitting on the borders of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, the constituency, despite turning saffron in 2014, shares a “special bond” with the Gandhis.

With the constituency remaining loyal to the Congress from 1967 to 2014, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi would always choose it for launching the party’s national election campaigns. In 1998, a mammoth rally here had announced Sonia Gandhi’s entry into mainstream politics. Understandably, it was also the Congress-led UPA government’s chosen theatre for launching marquee development and welfare schemes.

In 2014, the BJP had projected its first-ever win in this constituency as a major symbolic victory. In 2019, however, things look different. With just another four days to go before campaigning ends, the BJP camp continues to battle rebellion and infighting.

Accordingly, the Congress camp now fancies its chances of reclaiming its old bastion. And to improve its prospects, it has invoked the Gandhi family bond yet again. Chandrakant Raghuvanshi, Congress district president, told The Indian Express that Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Nandurbar on April 26. The local leadership had also sought a rally by Priyanka Gandhi, but it hasn’t materialised.

The contest is being pitched as a close, straight fight between two BJP’s MP Heena Gavit and Congress’ MLA K C Padvi. But even BJP insiders concede that the Congress has nudged ahead during the campaigning, with the BJP’s own campaign hit by rebellion and infighting.

Former BJP district president Dr Suhas Natawadkar, who had contested the 2004 and 2009 polls on a BJP ticket, is in the fray as a rebel candidate. He is campaigning against Heena — also the serving BJP district chief — and her father Vijay Kumar Gavit, a former NCP minister and a local heavyweight.

Even after being suspended by BJP, Natawadkar, who had polled over 2.5 lakh votes on both the previous occasions, continues to reach out to the BJP and RSS workers as a “loyalist.” When contacted, he claimed that his campaign is finding “resonance among many old timers”, a contention which Heena denies.

A senior BJP leader admitted that Natawadkar’s revolt is an “ongoing power struggle” in the local ranks. In 2014, Heena had joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Her father had followed her, being elected as an MLA from Nandurbar in the 2014 state polls.

Natawadkar had accused the Gavit family of “constantly hankering for power”. “Old timers had been sidelined,” he alleged. Heena, meanwhile, claimed that the “current BJP set up is a mix of old-timers and Gavit’s own supporters”.

The assembly wise break-up of the constituency also works in Congress’ favour. The party at present controls four out of the six segments, including Padvi’s Akkulkuwa. Also, it is known locally that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis himself had to step in to “resolve differences” between BJP’s MLA from Shahada, Udeisingh Padvi, and the Gavit family.

Local analysts pointed out that Gavit’s brother, Rajendra — touted as a mastermind behind his electoral successes — has distanced himself from Heena’s campaign following a family feud. While Rajendra remained unavailable for comment, some Congress leaders claimed that he is helping their campaign.

BJP insiders further said that ties between the Gavit family and some other influential BJP leaders in the region aren’t the best either.

Moreover, during campaigning, Heena has had to face anger from the Marathas over a complaint she had filed against youth from the community last year after her car was attacked during a reservation protest. While she maintained that her complaint was for action against those who had attacked her car and not against the community, she has apologised if “someone’s sentiments were hurt”.

On Monday, Modi has to assure the dominant Scheduled Tribes’ population that the “reservation benefits extended to them by the Constitution won’t be affected”. The BJP camp fears some loss of support among STs, who are protesting the demand of inclusion of the Dhangar community in the STs category.

The Congress campaign, on the other hand, appears more structured, said sources. However, the party’s campaigners are wary that the lack of “adequate resources” might hurt their campaign in the final leg.

Despite its political significance, the region has remained the underbelly of tribal Maharashtra, plagued by poverty, starvation and malnutrition. “Candidates come to us for votes. Nobody returns thereafter,” said Rohidas Pawara, a resident of Sawrya Digar in Akkalkuwa.