In BJP’s Bundelkhand bastion, rebel gives Congress a foot in

AFTER A long time, the Congress has a reason to smile in what is considered the BJP’s strongest seat in Bundelkhand, in north Madhya Pradesh. The party, that has not lost from Sagar since 1996, is anticipating trouble from party rebels.

Advertising

Speaking at a rally in Lateri village, Congress candidate Prabhu Singh Thakur tells people about the “false promises” made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and grins at the mention of BJP opponent Raj Bahadur. “His weakness will be my gain.”

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 | Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise results, how to check live counting

A municipal corporator, Bahadur is seen to have got the ticket by virtue of his proximity to former state minister Bhupendra Singh. One of those taken by surprise was incumbent BJP MP Laxminarayan Yadav, who had won in 2014 by a margin of 1.2 lakh votes against the Congress’s Govind Singh Rajput.

Advertising

Yadav, who has since gone on the warpath, accuses Singh of “hijacking” the constituency, and threatens, “I cannot vouch for Yadav voters.” He said, “The decision to give him (Bahadur) ticket was wrong. I am not campaigning for him in Sagar. Instead I am working for other candidates in Damoh and Chatarpur.”

In open signs of Yadav’s rebellion, Bahadur’s effigies have been burnt by BJP workers. “This has never happened before, that BJP workers burn effigies of a party candidate,” said senior Congressman Lakshman Singh, Digvijaya Singh’s younger brother.

The BJP has been holding firm in Sagar for two decades. Even in the 2018 Assembly elections won by the Congress, the BJP had retained seven of the Lok Sabha seat’s eight Assembly segments (Bina, Khurai, Surkhi, Naryoli, Sagar, Kurwai, Sironj and Shamshabad). In Sironj, Khurai and Surkhi, senior BJP leaders have not been campaigning for Bahadur.

BJP Sagar vice-president Gaurav Sarothiya admitted that it’s not just BJP leaders who are angry. “A few Yadav leaders too oppose Bahadur’s candidature,” he said.

Sagar MLA Shailendra Kumar Jain of the BJP, who is campaigning for Bahadur, too conceded “lack of support from a few MLAs”.

Of the constituency’s 15.7 lakh voters, two lakh are Yadavs, 1.5 lakh Dangis, 1.3 lakh Lodhis, 3.5 lakh SC/STs and about 1.5 lakh Dangi-Yadavs. Both Thakur and Bahadur are Dangis.

Playing down any effect from Yadav’s anger, Bahadur said he was confident of a win. “The sitting MP was miffed at not getting a ticket, obviously he will rebel. But the initial resistance from party MLAs has been taken care of.”