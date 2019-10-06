In BJP stronghold of Kasba, Pune mayor up against Congress leader and Sena rebel

The Kasba assembly constituency has been a BJP stronghold for years. BJP leader Girish Bapat, now a MP from Pune Lok Sabha seat, had won the seat in both 2009 and 2014 assembly elections. For assembly elections this year, BJP has fielded Pune Mayor Mukta Tilak from the seat and Congress has fielded senior corporator Arvind Shinde.

Corporator Ravindra Dhangekar, seen as a strong candidate, has decided not to contest the assembly elections.

Earlier, a member of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Dhangekar had given a tough fight to Bapat in the 2009 and 2014 elections. Contesting the 2017 civic elections as an independent candidate from a ward under Kasba constituency, he had managed to defeat BJP’s Ganesh Bidkar from a local ward. He has a strong network in Kasba constituency and his decision to not contest the elections is likely to help the BJP, said sources.

Tilak, who has been a prominent figure in city politics as the mayor of Pune, is married to Shailesh Tilak, a fourth-generation descendant of Bal Gangadhar Tilak. These factors are likely to give her an edge over other candidates, said BJP leaders. MNS has fielded the party’s city unit leader Ajay Shinde from Kasba seat. But, over the last few years, MNS has lost its grip over Kasba, with the party failing to win even a single ward here in the 2017 civic elections.

The BJP also has its share of worries, as the party will have to contend with the disgruntled workers of its ally Shiv Sena, who are unhappy about not being given a single seat to contest in Pune and are likely to keep their distance from Tilak’s campaign. Sena leader and corporator Vishal Dhanawde has already rebelled and filed his nomination as an Independent candidate.

Another prominent candidate is Yuvraj Bhujbal of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. Kasba is dotted with narrow lanes, crowded markets and residential areas, and has many old wadas and historic places such as Shaniwar Wada and

Lal Mahal.