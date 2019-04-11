In Bihar, Rajnath rejigs speech points as crowds lap up ‘lesson to Pakistan’ mantra

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh started his speech at the first pit stop in Bihar on Wednesday by listing what the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has done in five years. He then cited a report by a US think tank to prove that poverty has been reduced in the country.

The response to both was lukewarm. He then said: “Bharat kisi ko chhedta nahin, lekin jo chhedta hai usko chhodega nahin (India does not bother any country, but if any country bothers India, we will not leave that country).” The crowd was ecstatic.

So Singh reversed the order in three other public meetings he addressed at different venues in the state on the day. Be it Shambhuganj in Banka constituency, Dhamdaha in Purnia, Narpatganj in Araria or Alamnagar in Madhepura, much more cheer was in store for the BJP’s “nationalistic credentials” and its emphasis on “national security”.

“There was an attack on our security personnel (in Pulwama). Prime Minister Modi met some of us and we decided we will not leave it at that. In 12 days, we gave it back – and the reply was not given here, but on Pakistan’s territory,” Singh said in Dhamdhara, Purnia, where JD(U)’s Santosh Kushwaha is the NDA candidate.

In Araria, where BJP’s Premkumar Singh is the candidate, Singh was more eloquent about Modi’s “decisive leadership” and India’s “daring” act against “Pakistan’s assault on (CRPF) security personnel”.

The Home Minister criticised the Congress for seeking clarification on the number of terrorists killed in the Air Force’s strike at Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror camps in Balakot, Pakistan. “If the death count is 10-20, you can give the number. When the damage is too intense, how can we give a digit to it,” the BJP leader asked.

Mission Shakti, India’s anti-satellite test on March 27, also featured prominently ion Singh’s speeches. According to Singh, India’s anti-missile system is so effective that it would “tear into pieces” any satellite, including those of powerful nations that try and break Indian satellites.

But Singh also dedicated equal time in listing achievements of the Modi government in providing what he called is corruption-free good governance with welfare initiatives for the poor. In every speech, he cited a finding reported by Brookings Institute and claimed that many Indians came out of poverty over the last five years. “I am not saying this, a US think-tank has said this,” he added.

Of the four places Singh addressed rallies, Araria has a BJP candidate, Premkumar Singh, whose speech dealt mostly with how voting him would be “good of the nation” while supporting his rival would be “backing Pakistan”.

“We should not hear Pakistan zindabad slogans here. We should hear Bharat mata ki jai. Our constituency should contribute to desh nirman (nation-building), not into desh droh (anti-national activities),” he said.