In Bengal election season, artistes lend a tune to song written during CAA protests

In 2019, when protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens broke out across India, Bengali theatre and film actor Anirban Bhattacharya wrote a poem in solidarity with the dissenters. Bhattacharya had recited the poem at a few events, alongside his translation of Aamir Aziz’s now-famous poem, Sab yaad rakha jayega.

Plans to release a protest video were stalled by the lockdown. But Bhattacharya, one of West Bengal’s most popular contemporary actors, says the project became more urgent as time went by. Together with a host of colleagues from the entertainment industry, the 34-year-old, along with his friend and fellow theatre director Subhadeep Guha, finally managed to record the video, Nijeder Mawte Nijeder Gaan (Our Opinion, Our Song) earlier this month.

Released on the Facebook page Citizens United on Wednesday night, the video, directed by National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen and actor Rwitobroto Mukherjee, features over 20 prominent Bengali actors, theatre and film directors, music directors and singers—including veterans Rudraprasad Sengupta, Arun Mukhopadhyay, Suman Mukhopadhyay, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Anindya Chattopadhyay, Parambrata Chatterjee, Kaushik Sen, Anupam Roy and Rupankar Bagchi, among others.

Bhattacharya says he had wanted his poem to “bear witness” to those “spontaneous” protests of 2019. Now, coming just days before the Assembly polls in West Bengal, it has acquired fresh significance. Within hours of its release, the video got over 1 lakh hits on the Citizens United page on YouTube alone, besides being shared extensively on social media.

The video, interspersed with newspaper headlines on issues ranging from the Babri Masjid verdict to the surge in petrol prices and India being downgraded by the US research institute Freedom House as a partially-free nation, was intended as a “report card” of sorts of the central government’s performance over the last six years, says Riddhi Sen.

“We are at the brink of a crucial election in West Bengal. We have seen actors in the state, who are active members of political parties, change colour not out of any political philosophy that they might believe in but for their own benefit; we have seen actors in Mumbai mime the central government’s lines when they tweeted in protest of Rihanna speaking up for our farmers. There’s a general feeling that actors are spineless in India, and, perhaps, that’s largely true. But the culture of protest still thrives in Bengal,” says Sen, 22.

Taking on narratives such as “Urban Naxals”, “anti-nationals” and the frequent reaction to dissenting voices with “Go to Pakistan”, the song iterates, “Ami onyo kothao jabona, ami ei deshetei thakbo (I am not going anywhere, I am staying put in this country).” “We are under no illusion that a song will change anything. At the most, it will inspire a few people temporarily. Our song is not just against the BJP, it’s against the machinery of fear they have deployed,” says Bhattacharya.