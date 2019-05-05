In Babarpur, Prakash Raj lends star power to AAP

“Aali re aali, ab Aam Aadmi ki baari aali” said actor Prakash Raj as he greeted enthused residents of Babarpur at a public meet on Saturday. Clapping hands in unison, the crowd cheered as he spoke about his life.

Advertising

“Main mashoor kalakaar hu, lekin mashoor kalakaar hone se pehle main bhi ek gareeb maa ka beta tha. I entered the film industry with Rs 120, but after struggling for many years, I became rich, as people like you watched my movies and spent money. Your love, time and money has raised my salary. Ab meri maa gareeb nahi hai, bukhaar aata hai toh chaar doctors ko bulata hun. Meri beti anpad nahi hai, videsh me pada chuka hu,” he said.

The 54-year-old actor from Bengaluru will campaign for AAP for a week. On Sunday, he will be seen campaigning in the New Delhi and East Delhi constituencies for Brijesh Goyal and Atishi. Raj took a dig at the opposition parties for questioning his association with AAP in Delhi. “I have come to speak with you face-to-face. BJP and Congress are questioning my presence and my relationship with you. I want to tell them I am not from Delhi, but I belong to this country,” he said.

He is also contesting elections from the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha seat as an Independent candidate. The North East constituency is set for a showdown between BJP’s Manoj Tiwari, AAP’s Dilip Pandey and Congress’s Sheila Dikshit.

Advertising

“This country is running on the poor’s man money and not by any politician or a political party. After Independence, many political parties came, but the country is run by the poor man’s money as we pay taxes. The AAP has invested our money in improving the condition of schools and hospitals. The Congress and BJP have failed to do this,” he said.

Attacking Congress and BJP, AAP leader Gopal Rai said: “There are people roaming in your locality, asking votes for Congress. In Delhi, Congress cannot defeat BJP, and won’t win a single seat. If you will vote for Congress, it will make BJP win… every vote from here should go to AAP.”