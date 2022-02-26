Akhilesh wraps up 5th phase with first Ayodhya visit since temple

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav Friday campaigned in Ayodhya for his party candidates, appealing to people to save the country’s “Ganga-Jamuni sanskriti” by ensuring the defeat of the ruling BJP in the UP Assembly elections.

This was Akhilesh’s first visit to Ayodhya since the construction of the Ram Temple started in the town in 2020. He was scheduled to visit Ayodhya early last month, but it was called off.

The SP chief chose Ayodhya to end his campaign for the fifth phase of polls scheduled for February 27. He started his roadshow from Ram Ki Paidi with a brief speech. He was slated to address a gathering of his supporters at Gandhi Park but because of huge crowd the campaign time ended and he left after offering puja at the Hanuman Garhi temple, a key place of worship for the devotees of Ram in Ayodhya.

Akhilesh started his speech by paying his respects to “Vishnu Avatars, Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Lord Parashuram”. He announced that after the SP-led alliance comes to power in the state, land will be acquired for various projects for Ayodhya’s development. The circle rates of such land will be increased and six times of that rate would be given to those whose land will be acquired, he said.

Making an appeal to the people to support the SP-led alliance in the elections, Akhilesh said, “Yahan kan-kan me Ram hain (Ram is everywhere here). Ye desh ki sanskriti hai (This is culture of our country). Mili-juli sanskriti hai (This culture is pluralistic). Ganga-Jamuni sanskriti hai (This is Ganga-Jamuni culture). Is sanskriti ko bachane ke liye BJP ka safaya karen (to save this culture we have to defeat the BJP).”

He said the recruitment of police personnel have been held up due to Covid and that a relaxation in upper age limit will be granted to the affected aspirants. He also said that the recruitment in teaching jobs of candidates with B.Ed degrees, who have cleared the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), will be done once he comes to power.

The SP chief pledged that there will be no house tax and water tax in Ayodhya and that electricity consumption up to 300 units will be free for every household.

Taking blessings from seers and babas present in the gathering, Akhilesh asserted that Ayodhya will be developed into a world class religious city. He promised to create an atmosphere in which spirituality will be spread without causing any loss to local businessmen.

Referring to “unscrupulous” land deals of Ayodhya, Akhilesh said some people were making crores in shortest possible time. “Such growth of income is not seen anywhere in the world.”

The SP president did not visit the makeshift Ram Lalla temple.