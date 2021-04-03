In Assam, PM Modi says NDA formulates non-discriminatory policies, urges militants to join mainstream

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in support of BJP alliance party candidates of United People Party Liberal (UPPL) ahead of the third phase of Assam Assembly Elections, at Laupara in Baksa district, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (PTI Photo)

With just three days left for the third and final phase of Assembly elections in Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said the ruling BJP government in the state is working sincerely to fully implement the Assam accord, adding that most of the problems have been resolved while the rest will be resolved soon.

Speaking about the NDA government’s functioning at a rally in Tamulpur in Baksa district, Modi asserted, “We formulate policies for all sections of the society without discrimination.”

Attacking the Congress over years of violence in the state, PM Modi further said, “It’s unfortunate that those who divided society and threw crumbs of development at particular sections for their vote bank politics are said to be practicing secularism while we, who ensure that development reaches all, are termed communal.”

He added that “the game of secularism and communalism” have caused “great damage” to the nation.

Further taking potshots at the ‘Mahajot’ (Congress-AIUDF alliance) in the state, the prime minister said the “Mahajhooth” (grand lie) of ‘Mahajot’ has been disclosed, asserting that the people of Assam have decided to vote the NDA to power again.

“I say this on the strength of the love, affection and enthusiasm they have shown for the NDA in the two phases of polling already held. They are with development, stability, peace, harmony and unity,” he said.

Highlighting his government’s achievements, Modi said the NDA government has strived to holistically empower every section of the society with our mantra ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’.

During the last five years, the “double engine” NDA governments at the Centre and in the state have resulted in “double benefit” for Assam, the prime minister said.

He also came down heavily on those claiming what people who will form the next government will look like and wear. Modi was referring to the comments made by Abdur Rahim, the son of AIUDF founder and MP Badruddin Ajmal, a Congress ally, who had on Friday asserted that “dadhi, topi and lungi wallahs” will form the next government in the state.

“There cannot be a bigger insult to Assam. The people of Assam will not tolerate those who insult Assam’s pride and identity and will give them a befitting reply through the ballot,” the PM said.

Further, PM Modi made a fervent appeal to militants, who are yet to surrender, to return to mainstream as the state needs them to create an “Atmanirbhar Assam”.

On Friday, PM Modi, while addressing a massive rally in Kokrajhar, the headquarter of the Bodoland Territorial Region in western Assam, had asserted that the Congress-AIUDF alliance will suffer a grand defeat in the polls.

Amit Shah attacks DMK-Congress combine at Tamil Nadu roadshow

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, after holding a massive roadshow in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, attacked the DMK-Congress combine over “corruption and dynasty” and said only the AIADMK-BJP alliance can “protect” those who believe in the culture of the southern state.

Amit Shah held a roadshow in Thousand Lights assembly constituency as he campaigned for the party candidate and actor-politician Khushbu Sundar ahead of polls on April 6. Sundar is pitted against DMK’s Dr N Ezhilan.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a roadshow in support of BJP candidate from Thousand Lights constituency Kushboo Sundar ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, at Thyagaraya Nagar in Chennai, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (PTI Photo) Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a roadshow in support of BJP candidate from Thousand Lights constituency Kushboo Sundar ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, at Thyagaraya Nagar in Chennai, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Speaking to reporters after the rally, the Union minister appealed to the people of the state to ensure a ‘double engine’ government for Tamil Nadu’s development.

AIADMK, BJP and PMK are facing the polls as allies under the NDA banner.

The Home Minister also lauded Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam for taking the state on the path of development and for the effective handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying Tamil Nadu has been at the ‘forefront’ of the fight against the pandemic.

Later, at a rally in Tirunelveli, Shah said the upcoming election is very important for the future of the state. “These elections will decide if Tamil Nadu will walk on the path of dynasty or on the path of Makkal Thilagam MG Ramachandran,” he said.

Further, taking on the DMK chief, Shah said PM Modi thinks about farmers, unemployed youth and fishermen of Tamil Nadu while Stalin “thinks about making his son Udhayanidhi Stalin, the CM”.

Mamata accuses BJP of engineering communal strife in Bengal

Meanwhile, ahead of the third phase of polling in West Bengal on April 6, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday accused the BJP of engineering communal strife in the state to win the assembly elections.

Addressing an election rally in Raidighi in South 24 Parganas district, the TMC chief also called upon Muslims not to “fall in the trap of a BJP-aided party from Hyderabad and its Bengal ally that are out to polarise votes.” She was apparently referring to Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and Abbas Siddiqui’s ISF. Both Owaisi and Siddiqui had earlier denied the TMC’s insinuations. The ISF is fighting the elections in alliance with the CPI(M) and the Congress.

Mamata also urged Hindus to be on the guard against the BJP’s attempts to “instigate communal clashes” and called upon them to chase away outsiders sent to foment trouble in their respective localities.

Kerala and Puducherry are also going to polls on April 6 besides Assam, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Polls are being held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in Puducherry. The results will be announced on May 2.

With PTI inputs