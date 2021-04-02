In Assam, PM Modi says: Grand lie of grand alliance will suffer a grand defeat

The “maha jhooth” (grand lie) of the ‘Mahajot’ (Congress-AIUDF alliance) will suffer a “maha haar” (grand defeat), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told a massive election rally in Kokrajhar, the headquarter of the Bodoland Territorial Region in western Assam.

“Congress and its ‘mahajot’ have been shown the red card again,” said PM Modi, while adding that people believe in the NDA for peace and security in Assam. “This election is between Mahajot’s maha jhoot and double engine’s maha-vikas,” he said, referring to BJP-led governments at the Centre and state. “For sustained development in Bodoland, our mantra is peace, progress and protection,” he said, while alleging that the Congress encourages encroachers and divides communities.

The BJP has repeatedly alleged that Badruddin Ajmal and his party AIUDF encourage unauthorised migration from Bangladesh. “Those people whom the Congress had protected earlier for its vote bank, today the Congress is dreaming of grabbing power with their help,” Modi said.