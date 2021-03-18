In Assam, Modi rakes up leaked video to attack Congress, calls it party without leadership

Addressing a rally in Assam’s Barak Valley region on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid into the Congress, calling it a party without leadership, policy or ideology, while highlighting how the Centre and the BJP-ruled states have worked continuously for development.

“On one side, there are policies of the BJP, leadership of the BJP, and good intentions of the BJP. On the other side is the Congress which has no leadership, no policy and no ideology. The Congress is so weak today that they can go to any extent, can join hands with anyone,” said Modi at the rally in Karimganj district.

He referred to a leaked video that did the rounds of social media earlier this year. In the video, state Congress Ripun Bora is purportedly heard whispering to MP Gaurav Gogoi at a public event, “Gaurav, whatever happens later, politics is politics, let’s just make a few announcements today like loan waiver… micro-finance loan waiver.”

Raking up the video to lash out at the Congress, the PM said this was how it functioned — just making announcements. “They are far removed from the ground realities,” Modi said.

“In West Bengal, Congress leaders give red salutes to the Leftists but in Kerala, they wrestle with them. In one state, they abuse someone and in the other, embrace them. Congress is confused. Can a party which can’t even think straight deliver a stable government in Assam?” the PM said.

He criticised the Congress’s alliance with the AIUDF, a party led by MP Badruddin Ajmal which enjoys a strong support base amongst the state’s Bengali-origin Muslim community. Without naming the party, he mentioned ‘taala-chavi’ — lock and key is the symbol of the AIUDF.

“Who is the Congress relying on in Assam this time? It is going around with taala-chavi, whose brand of politics has given a lot of trouble to local Congress workers for decades. Deceiving people for votes is an old habit of the Congress,” Modi said.

Assam will poll in three phases — on March 27, April 1 and 6. The Congress has tied up with the AIUDF, three Left parties and two regional parties to form a ‘grand alliance’ against the BJP.

“Congress ruled for years, their corruption and vote bank politics made Assam one of our most disconnected states,” Modi said, adding that BJP governments were correcting the mistakes made in decades of Congress rule.