In another setback, AAP MLA Devinder Sehrawat joins BJP

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Bijwasan, Devinder Sehrawat, joined the BJP on Monday, days after AAP’s Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Bajpai crossed over to the saffron party.

Advertising

Sherawat said, “When Prashant Bhushanji was humiliated, I had raised my voice in the meeting. I said it was wrong and I was sidelined after the episode.” He also alleged that the MLAs were asked by senior leaders to obstruct work in his constituency.

AAP had alleged last week that BJP was trying to buy its MLAs ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Following the development, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said, “They (BJP) are using Rafale money to buy MLAs. They should tell us how many MLAs are they buying?”

Advertising

Sehrawat, who has had differences with the party leadership, said the central government has carried out several development projects in the area over the past five years. “People of my own party, on the other hand, have been shouting instead of working,” he said at a press conference at Delhi BJP office at Pandit Pant Marg.

“I saw this and decided to join the BJP,” he said.

A Jat leader from the rural area of Mahipalpur, Sehrawat served in defence services for around two decades. He contested Lok Sabha election in 2014 from South Delhi but lost to BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri.

Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta said Sehrawat was humiliated repeatedly and was not called for party meetings. MLAs also tried to stop work in his constituency, Gupta added,

Union minister Vijay Goel, who played the role of mediator between Sehrawat and BJP, said, “It is due to Arvind Kejriwal asking for votes in the name of religion that MLAs are leaving the party.”