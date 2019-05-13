In Amritsar, Amit Shah touches on Sikh riots

AT A rally in Amritsar, BJP president Amit Shah told people they have to select a “ready-made Union minister” from their constituency. Union Minister Hardeep Puri, the party candidate from Amritser, has already been telling people that he would sit in council of ministers if Prime Minister Narendra Modi forms the next government.

Shah said, “I have held around 300 rallies across the country and everywhere I go, people ask me to ensure that their elected MP becomes minister in the next government. But for Amritsar, we have given a ready-made Union minister you have to send to Parliament.” Other local leaders told the crowd repeatedly that they “should do not repeat the 2014 mistake” — when Arun Jaitley was defeated in the city, despite knowing that he was going to be a member of Modi’s Cabinet.

Targeting the Congress, Shah told the crowd, “The then Congress leadership didn’t negotiate with the British government to bring Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib into India as it was just few km away from the borderline and it was so easy to bring it back into India in 1947.” He further said that it is Modi government which is going to open the corridor so that Sikhs can visit the gurdwara and pay their respects. The BJP chief also told people that the Union government has included Sultanpur Lodhi in the list of Smart Cities on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

He also spoke extensively on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. “A criminal like Sajan Kumar enjoyed high posts during the respective Congress government despite knowing that he was responsible for the anti-Sikh riots. It was only Modi government which pushed Sajjan Kumar behind bars after opening cases on the recommendations of Nanavati Commission, and gave compensation to victims. No Congress government ever attempted to make any effort to get justice for the victims,” said Shah.

“The shameful statement given by Sam Pitroda on 1984 is actually what is in the mind of every Congress leader and how they think about 1984. Now Congress president has asked Sam Pitroda to make an apology for the statement but if Congress really felt any shame about 1984, it should had given justice and compensation to the victims but they did nothing. Sam Pitroda actually represents the psychology of Congress leaders.”

Addressing the rally, former Punjab minister and SAD MLA Bikram Singh Majithia said, “Mr Puri, you have taught a good lesson to Pakistan when it was needed, but now we need peace and borders should be opened so that trade can took place. We hope you will work in this direction.” Majithia is now tallest leader of the Majha for the party. However, he made a commitment to get a lead for Hardeep Puri only from his assembly segment Majithia, and not from all five assembly segments from where SAD is contesting in Amritsar parliamentary constituency. “I want to ensure you the maximum lead from Majitha Assembly Constituency with the help of workers sitting in this rally,” said Majithia.

He also targeted Congress candidate Gurjeet Aujla. “You need to know some English to execute your work in the Parliament and make your demands. Aujla can’t even say ‘how do you do’ to anyone, how can he raise your problems in Delhi ?” he asked the crowd. Sources said it was the SAD that had gathered most of the crowd for the rally held at Ranjit Avenue. Almost 80% of the rally pandal was empty when Shah was speaking.

State BJP president Shawait Malik, who is also from Amritsar, was present on stage along with other local leaders of BJP when the crowds began to move out in large numbers.

“It is very obvious behaviour of our party workers because they had come from villages. They start moving for buses as soon as the last speaker comes on. At least BJP local workers from the city should have stayed back. It seems BJP did almost nothing to bring in crowds for the rally,” said SAD leader.