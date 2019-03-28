In Akola, opinion divided on Prakash Ambedkar’s decision to stay away from Opposition alliance

Nilesh Khandare, a 28-year-old visually-challenged resident of Dahigaon village in Akola taluka, will vote for the first time in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Khandare believes that Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) candidate from Akola, may have made a mistake by not joining the opposition alliance in the state.

Advertising

“Politics is the only topic of discussion in our circles and I believe that Prakash Ambedkar should have gone with the Congress-NCP alliance to give the BJP a tough fight,” he says. While critical of Ambedkar’s move, Khandare admits that the latter’s stance against dynastic politics has struck a chord. “But this is politics, so nothing is sure,” he says. Click here for more election news

Ambedkar’s decision to not join the opposition alliance, and contest the election as a candidate of VBA, an umbrella coalition of many parties, has divided political opinions in Akola. While Ambedkar had won this seat over two decades ago, as a Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh candidate in 1998, BJP leader Sanjay Dhotre has won it for three consecutive terms since then. Dhotre has been fielded by the party for the fourth time this year, and he will face Congress’ Hidayat Patel and Ambedkar, who is also contesting from Solapur.

In the streets and village centres of Akola, however, conversations revolve around the impact VBA may have on the elections. Many local residents, like Khandare, say that Ambedkar should have joined the opposition alliance. However, his party leaders are confident of the Dalit leader’s chances. Haribhau Bhade, a former MLA from Ambedkar’s party Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh, said, “Muslims across the state have decided to vote for us. We will be able to win here,” he said.

Khandare, meanwhile, believes that while Ambedkar’s chances are slim in Akola, the VBA, which is fighting the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra in alliance with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), may be able to pull off a surprise in Solapur and Aurangabad. But others, like autorickshaw driver Imitiaz Hussain, dismiss the idea. “Most Muslim candidates will vote for the Congress,” he says.

BJP candidate Dhotre, a Maratha, is likely to draw many votes from the majority community. Senior Maratha leaders from the Congress are, however, trying to loosen his political grip on the constituency.