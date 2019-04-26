In AAP manifesto Delhi’s statehood takes centrestage, BJP calls it an eyewash

The Aam Aadmi Party Thursday declared its manifesto for Delhi, keeping its focus on the demand for full statehood. The manifesto, released by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, talks about the two scenarios.

One is about the current situation in the capital, where land, law and order, police and services is out of their purview, and the work done by the party despite that. The second scenario is on the promises they have made and will fulfill, if full statehood is granted.

Reacting to the manifesto launch, the BJP called it an eyewash.

BJP national vice-president and party in-charge of Delhi Shyam Jaju said there is no need for full statehood to Delhi for providing basic amenities like sufficient power, water supply, health services, employment, security to women, a reliable transport system, preventing pollution and maintenance of sewers and roads.

Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Vijender Gupta said that while Kejriwal’s main poll plank was anti-graft, “corruption has increased during the AAP government’s tenure”. “The manifesto is nothing but a document of deceit. They had mentioned these points in 2015 and have repeated them in the 2019 manifesto,” Gupta claimed.

The promises

Education

* Free “world-class” education for all students from nursery to Class XII

* Increase intake in medical, engineering colleges by 10,000 by starting new colleges

* Students of Delhi schools securing more than 60% in Class XII to get admission in colleges as regular students

Health

* Unifying health system by ensuring convergence between municipal and state healthcare system. 1 mohalla clinic within a 1-km radius of every resident

Women’s safety

* 33% representation of women in police

* Periodic safety audits of public spaces. Increased patrolling by women police personnel

Housing

* Ensuring each family in Delhi can avail a formal pucca house in city within 10 years

* In situ development of slums where land is available

Protection from Sealing

* Revamping city’s building by-laws, permitting full utilisation of existing commercial spaces

* Notification and regularisation of mixed-use streets in Delhi after using GIS mapping

Pollution

* Shift Delhi’s bus system to electric mode

* Vacuum cleaning of major roads will be legally mandated, along with other measures to reduce road dust

Transport

* Fares of Delhi Metro to be made affordable; concessional passes for students and senior citizens

* Unified Transport Authority to plan and supervise entire public transport system of Delhi including Metro, buses, last-mile connectivity and facilities for cyclists, pedestrians