In a first, Kejriwal’s family hits AAP campaign trail in Punjab

The slogans, “Ek mauka Kejriwal nu” (one chance to Kejriwal) and “Ek mauka AAP nu” (one chance to AAP), resonated through the venue of an “all-women AAP rally” at Dhuri in Sangrur district Friday. AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal and their daughter Harshita came to address the rally to boost the campaign of the AAP’s Dhuri candidate Bhagwant Mann, the Sangrur MP who is also the party’s CM face in the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls.

This was the first time that Kejriwal’s family hit the election campaign trail in Punjab.

Hundreds of women attended the rally called “Lekha Maawan Dhiyan da (conversation between mothers and daughters)”, where Sunita and Harshita were joined by Mann’s mother Harpal Kaur and his sister Manpreet Kaur. Many woman had come to attend the rally by their two wheelers, cars or tractor-trolleys.

Addressing the rally, Sunita said, “My husband considers Mann as his younger brother and I am seeking votes for my ‘devar’ (brother-in-law) who has a passion to do something good for Punjab. Your MLA will be the CM of Punjab, do remember that. He was the only one in Parliament two days back who raised the issues of farmers…” The backdrop of the stage was formed by a hoarding emblazoned with a slogan: “Hun nahi khawange dhokha, Bhagwant Mann te Kejriwal nu dewange mauka (We will not get cheated anymore, will give one chance to Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal”.)

Sunita highlighted the AAP’s pledge for giving Rs 1,000 per month to women. “I used to be an IT officer and was earning good salary, but still the Rs 100 from my mother when I visited her place was very important for me… Similarly, this Rs 1,000 amount will be equally important for all the mothers, daughters… Koi suit le lena, beti ko de dena…maze aayenge.” Harshita, while declaring her ignorance on how to deliver a speech, said, “I have come here to seek votes for my chacha-ji… This time, vote for your children’s future. You can see how Delhi is giving very good results in government schools. I studied from IIT-Delhi, I could have easily gone abroad but I learnt an important lesson from my father that we should work for the country.”