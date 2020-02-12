Delhi polls: In 8 seats BJP won, 2 go to incumbents, Congress had little role to play

At the Delhi BJP office after results were announced. Manoj Tiwari said BJP focussed on politics of development, not hate. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) At the Delhi BJP office after results were announced. Manoj Tiwari said BJP focussed on politics of development, not hate. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

As Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the Delhi Assembly polls, eight candidates fielded by the party failed to find favour with people. The eight constituencies where the AAP lost to BJP are Ghonda, Karawal Nagar, Rohtas Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Rohini and Badarpur. Of these, the BJP won in Vishwas Nagar and Rohini in the 2015 Assembly polls too.

Voting patterns show that the Congress had little role to play in the outcome, except in one seat where the dip in AAP’s vote share was inversely proportional to the Congress vote share.

In Gandhi Nagar, where Congress fielded former minister Arvinder Singh Lovely, AAP’s vote share decreased by 8 per cent as compared to the 2015 polls. The Congress gained 5 per cent votes and the BJP 4 per cent. Sitting MLA Anil Kumar Bajpai, who left AAP to join BJP last year, was the winner in Gandhi Nagar.

In all other seats, the percentage increase in the BJP vote share has been more than the percentage decrease in the AAP vote share, indicating that the BJP gained from votes the Congress lost.

In Laxmi Nagar, the Congress vote share dipped from 17.26 per cent in 2015 to 3.56 per cent in this election as the BJP’s vote share went up. BJP’s Abhay Verma got about 48 per cent votes and defeated AAP’s Nitin Tyagi by a narrow margin of 880 votes.

Incumbent BJP MLA Vijender Gupta managed to retain Rohini, defeating AAP’s Rajesh Bansiwala by a margin of over 12,000 seats. In 2015, Vijender defeated AAP’s C L Gupta with less than half the margin.

AAP failed to breach East Delhi’s Vishwas Nagar, which has been represented by a BJP candidate since the 2013 polls. The winning candidate, Om Prakash Sharma, a businessman, defeated AAP’s Deepak Singla by a comfortable margin of 16,500 votes.

Sitting AAP MLA and youth leader Sarita Singh was defeated in Rohtas Nagar by BJP’s Jitender Mahajan. In 2015, Jitender had lost to Sarita Singh by a margin of more than 8,000 votes. In this election, Jitender won by a margin of 13,241 votes.

In North East Delhi’s Karawal Nagar, AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak lost to BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht, who had earlier represented the seat in 2008 and 2013. BJP’s Kapil Mishra, who lost from Model Town constituency this time, had won from Karawal Nagar in 2015 on an AAP ticket.

BJP’s district chief of North East Delhi, Ajay Mahawar, won from Ghonda seat, defeating AAP’s sitting MLA Shri Dutt Sharma by a margin of more than 27,000 votes.

