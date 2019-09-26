In 4 elections, not one win for Congress from this rural Ludhiana seat

It is not going to be a cakewalk for the ruling Congress in Dakha, the rural Assembly seat in Ludhiana district where a by-poll has been necessitated after the resignation of its MLA, former AAP leader and senior advocate Harvinder Singh Phoolka.

In the past four elections (including both Punjab Assembly and Lok Sabha) from 2012 to 2019 the Congress has failed to win from the seat. Even in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, despite Congress being in power in Punjab, Dakha segment went to Simarjeet Singh Bains of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) even as the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat was won by Congress’s Ravneet Singh Bittu.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly polls, Manpreet Singh Ayali of SAD had won from Dakha. In 2014 Lok Sabha polls and 2017 Punjab polls, the AAP wave, Phoolka being the face of it, had swept seat. It was one of the 20 seats was won by AAP in 2017.

For the upcoming by-poll, for which polling will take place on October 21, Congress has fielded CM Capt Amarinder Singh’s political advisor Capt Sandeep Singh Sandhu, while SAD is going with its former MLA from the seat, Manpreet Singh Ayali.

AAP Wednesday announced Amandeep Singh Mohi as its candidate. LIP is yet to announce its candidate, but party chief Bains has already started campaigning in the constituency.

The main issue in this rural seat continues to be drugs as several youths in the villages here have allegedly died due to overdose or other drug-related problems. Claiming that SAD had failed to do anything about it, Dakha voters overwhelmingly voted for AAP’s Phoolka in 2014 Lok Sabha polls and then again in the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, electing him as their MLA. The constituency has around 1.80 lakh voters.

In the 2012 Assembly polls, SAD’s Ayali defeated Congress’ Jassi Khangura from Dakha by 16,300 votes. Ayali got 72,208 votes while Khangura got 55,820.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, AAP the entered political scenario in Punjab and fielded Phoolka as its Ludhiana candidate. AAP wave swept Dakha as Phoolka polled the highest 62,359 votes from the segment followed by SAD’s Ayali getting 40,736 votes and Bittu getting 29,893 votes. LIP’s Bains who then contested as an Independent got 10,837 votes. Overall, Phoolka had lost the Ludhiana seat to Bittu by 19,709 votes only, but had won 4 of 9 segments while Bittu had won 3. In the 2017 Punjab polls, Phoolka was elected MLA from Dakha getting 58,923 votes. He defeated SAD’s Ayali, who got 54,754 votes (a difference of 4,100 votes). Congress’ candidate Major Singh Bhaini stood a distant third with 28,571 votes only.

In this year’s Lok Sabha polls, with Phoolka’s exit from AAP, the Congress faced a humiliating defeat in Dakha. Despite Ravneet Singh Bittu winning overall Ludhiana seat, he did not win Dakha. LIP’s Bains won Dakha with 44,938 votes followed by Bittu who got 43,664 votes. SAD candidate Maheshinder Singh Grewal polled 28,896 votes from Dakha while AAP failed to touch five digits. AAP candidate Tejpal Singh Gill got only 2,285 votes.

Comedian files nomination

stand-up comedian Jai Prakash Jain alias Titu Baniya (40) from Mullanpur Dakha filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate from Dakha Wednesday.

AAP declares candidates for all four seats

The Aam Aadmi Party Wednesday announced names of four candidates for the forthcoming bypolls to four Assembly constituencies on October 21. State president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann said that Gurdhian Singh Multani has been named as a candidate from Mukerian seat while Santosh Kumar has been fielded from Phagwara (SC).

Mahinder Singh has been given a ticket to contest from Jalalabad and Amandeep Singh Mohi has been named as a candidate from Dakha seat. All are party volunteers and connected with grassroots workers, added Mann.

Bhagwant Mann said AAP will raise issues pertaining to farmers’ suicides and unemployment and other unfulfilled promises of the Congress government. Phagwara and Jalalabad seats fell vacant after sitting MLAs Som Parkash and Sukhbir Singh Badal were elected to the Lok Sabha from Hoshiarpur and Ferozepur parliamentary segments, respectively, in the Lok Sabha polls.

The Dakha seat fell vacant after senior Supreme Court lawyer H S Phoolka’s resignation was accepted by the Punjab Assembly Speaker last month. Mukerian seat fell vacant following the death of Congress MLA Rajnish Kumar Babbi last month.