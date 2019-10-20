In 1964, Cong vowed to scrap Art 370 in House, failed: PM Modi in Haryana

Keeping abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir as his key election plank, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday ended the campaign for Vidhan Sabha elections by lambasting the Congress for “trembling in front of terrorists”.

Modi, who addressed rallies in Haryana’s Ellenabad and Rewari, said Congress leaders failed to scrap special status to J&K despite their promise to Parliament in 1964 – “Parliament mein vaada kiya thha, nibhaya nahi gaya (they promised it in the House, but it was not fulfilled).”

Referring to the “big debate” in 1964, he said the country’s top leaders were angry — the whole Opposition and even a section of leaders in the Congress demanded removal of Article 370.

He said: “Uss samay Congress ke netaon ne haath jod karke kaha tha, aapki maang maan li jayegi; ek saal ke bheetar 370 hata di jayegi. 1964 mein kaha tha, lekin fir maamla dibbe mein bandh. Kya majboori thhi? Kya khel chal raha thha? Delhi mein baithe hue Congress ke sardar, Congress ke uss samay ke neta kisse dare hue thhe? Kiske saamne bikay hue thhe? Yeh sawal desh ke mann mein uhthta hai. Delhi kuchh nahi kar paya. (With folded hands, Congress leaders had said that Article 370 would be nullified within a year. But the matter was put on the backburner. Why? What was the game being played? Who were Congress leaders in Delhi at the time scared of? Who had they sold themselves to?)”

At Ellenabad, which has a significant Sikh population, Modi showcased his government’s work on the Kartarpur corridor, which links Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the final resting place of Guru Nanak in Pakistan. “It is nearing completion and the government is making arrangements to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak,” he said. On Kartarpur, too, Modi targeted the Congress’s “inability” to bring the gurdwara within Indian territory during the Partition. “The Congress and parties connected with their culture never respected the belief, tradition and culture of Indians,” he said.

Linking the two, Modi said, “What has been the Congress’s approach towards our holy places is the same it had towards Jammu and Kashmir.”

He said, “Should Kashmir have been allowed to be destroyed for the sake of power in Delhi? Should Kashmir be more important, or the post of Prime Minister? Every Indian’s reply will be that PMs will come and go, but Kashmir has to remain and prosper. (But) for 70 years, no honest effort was made to find a meaningful solution to the issue…”

At Ellenabad, considered the Chautala clan’s stronghold, Modi referred to their family feud. Without taking any names, he said, “Yeh ladai malai baantne ke liye chal rahi hai (this fight between INLD and splinter outfit JJP is over the riches).”

At Rewari, he tried to strike an emotional connect with the people by recalling that in 2013, after he was nominated as the BJP’s PM candidate, he had addressed his first public rally in Rewari, and today he was finishing the Assembly poll campaign in Haryana — and in Rewari at that.