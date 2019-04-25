Imran Khan a ‘friend’, will talk to him again if needed: TMC MP Moon Moon Sen

Even as tension continues to simmer between India and Pakistan, yesteryear actress and Trinamool Congress candidate Moon Moon Sen has said she would again speak to her old “friend” Imran Khan, the Pakistan Prime Minister, if the need arises.

“Imran is a friend of mine. We are not involved in any way. But the kind of divisive politics that is going on (over nationalism with reference to Pakistan) is very dangerous,” Sen was quoted as saying by PTI. When asked if she will talk to him if needed given the tensions between the two nations, she said, “Why not? After all, he is a friend.”

On whether she would act as an emissary if the government asks her to be, the daughter of legendary Bengali film actress Suchitra Sen said she would never be entrusted with such a responsibility. “No, I would never go on my own to talk to him and I am sure I would never be asked to do so. There are several astute politicians. Mamata Banerjee is a very astute politician and she would never exploit my friendship with Imran. He has a lot of friends in Kolkata, my husband is also his friend, I am not the only person,” Sen said.

The friendship between Khan and Sen dates back to late 80s and 90s when the cricketing hero was leading the Pakistan team. Their friendship often provided regular fodder for newspapers, gossip magazines and tabloids.

Sen, who is contesting Lok Sabha elections from Asansol, further said she had last met Khan several years ago when he was in the city for an India-Pakistan cricket match. She will take on Union minister and sitting MP Babul Supriyo in Asansol.

Although she praised PM Narendra Modi for boosting India’s image abroad, Sen lamented that the Prime Minister had forgotten the issues plaguing his own country, especially unemployment. “Where are the jobs? So many educated youths are still unemployed in the country, what about the promise to create jobs?” she said.

The election in Asansol will be held on April 29.

With PTI inputs