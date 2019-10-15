‘You can even import abuses from Bangkok, Thailand, Vietnam’: PM jabs Rahul over foreign tour

During his rallies in poll-bound Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday focused on national security and took swipe at Congress leaders for spreading ‘rumors’ about the government’s decision to scrap Article 370.

While addressing a rally at Charkhi Dadri, the prime minister, without naming Gandhi, took an oblique swipe at the Congress leader over his recent foreign trip. “Some leaders of the Congress have been spreading rumors about this decision in the country and in the world”.

“You can abuse Modi as much as you can and even import abuses from Bangkok, Thailand, Vietnam or from wherever you want. I have no problem if you speak against Modi. But they should stop backstabbing India, which is on the path of progress,” he added, in a barb directed at the Congress. The BJP has fielded wrestler Babita Phogat from Charkhi Dadri.

The prime minister’s reference to the south-east Asian countries has come after a buzz on social media about Rahul’s recent trip abroad.

Before PM, BJP President Amit Shah has also taken potshots at the former Congress president. “When elections are being held in Haryana and Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi is on a holiday. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi, you should come to Haryana and tell people whether you support the removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir or not,” Amit Shah told an election meeting in Haryana last week. The state will go for assembly polls on October 21.

Modi also addressed a rally Thanesar (Kurukshetra district) where he continued his attack on the Congress party over Rafale fighter jet deal and nullification of Article 370 in Kashmir.

Rahul Gandhi takes on Modi over unemployment

On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi held a rally at Yavatmal in Maharashtra today where he accused the Narendra Modi-led government of pursuing economic policies like demonetisation and GST, resulting in joblessness, a PTI report said.

Ahead of the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Congress leader also called PM Modi a “loudspeaker” of certain industrialists, and said his strategy was like that of a pickpocket who diverts people’s attention before stealing.

He said that the prime minister speaks of the moon and abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, but is silent on issues being faced by farmers and the common man, like joblessness.

“The Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation broke the back of small and medium enterprises, farmers, labourers and poor people. Till the Modi government is in power, the issue of joblessness will continue to haunt the country. The problem of joblessness will grow in six months,” he claimed.

He also targetted the BJP government at the Centre, saying the country’s economy is not run by industrialists, but by farmers, labourers and mid-size businesses.

Gandhi also referred to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s recent France visit, saying the latter did a puja of the Rafale fighter jet. “But, Rs 35,000 crore was stolen from the jet deal. The media will not write about this because it is being controlled by industrialists. Your money is given to the media so that they publicise Modi,” he alleged.