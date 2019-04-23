IIT-Bombay gets flak on social media for ‘political tweet’, says handle was ‘compromised’

IIT-Bombay on Monday drew flak on social media for a “political tweet” made through a Twitter handle, purportedly the official account of the Shailesh J Mehta School of Management (SJSoM). In a reply to a post by political commentator Shefali Vaidya, the handle had said “people are not stupid enough to vote for BJP”.

The tweet, which was later deleted, was a response to a story retweeted by Vaidya, which quoted Amit Shah as saying, “The BJP’s message for West Bengal is clear, now it is upto the people of West Bengal to decide whether they want to save their culture or be West Bangladesh!”

The handle, named ‘SJSoM, IIT Bombay’, responded at 3.11 pm, saying, “Because Hinduism and Hindutva are not the same. Being religious and being stupid are two different things. People here are religious but not stupid enough to vote for #BJP.”

Vaidya later tweeted asking if this was the official stand of SJSoM — the handle had a blue tick to indicate that it was verified as the institute’s official account. However, after its original reply was deleted, a new tweet by the handle said the account had been compromised. “We would like to reiterate that the School neither endorses nor takes a political stand or viewpoint,” it said.

IIT-Bombay authorities further said that the account was managed by a group of students without the knowledge of the institute’s authorities. “The matter is being investigated and appropriate action will be taken,” said a statement from the institution. BJP supporters and some of the institute’s alumni condemned the incident, with an alumnus saying whoever handled the account had gone beyond their brief.