Iglas (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Iglas (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Iglas (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Rajveer Diler. The Iglas (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

iglas (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Birpal Singh RLD 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 1,01,79,943 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Kunwarpal Singh Lok Dal 0 Post Graduate 67 Rs 1,32,60,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Priti INC 0 Post Graduate 27 Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajkumar Sahyogi BJP 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 6,26,46,999 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushil Kumar BSP 0 Graduate 37 Rs 2,23,66,758 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Iglas Sc candidate of from Rajveer Diler Uttar Pradesh. Iglas (sc) Election Result 2017

iglas (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rajveer Diler BJP 0 8th Pass 59 Rs 1,01,79,404 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Guroovindar Singh INC 0 8th Pass 52 Rs 13,70,200 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Singh IND 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 66,84,000 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Kumar BSP 1 Graduate 52 Rs 2,07,87,906 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Sulekha Singh RLD 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 78,96,000 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 65,000 ~ 65 Thou+ Vijay Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 11,000 ~ 11 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Iglas Sc candidate of from Triloki Ram Uttar Pradesh. Iglas (sc) Election Result 2012

iglas (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Triloki Ram RLD 0 Graduate 64 Rs 3,58,07,129 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 98,24,000 ~ 98 Lacs+ Anil Kumar JKP 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 4,76,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hemant Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 13,00,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Indrajeet Premi LJP 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 64,00,000 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdish Prasad Dhangar IND 0 Graduate 55 Rs 41,22,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kanhaiya Lal SP 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 37,50,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Meera Devi IND 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 37,50,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Kumar BSP 1 Graduate 46 Rs 1,12,16,247 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramshakhi BJP 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 1,12,47,752 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,50,500 ~ 9 Lacs+ Ratan Singh IJP 0 8th Pass 30 Rs 1,06,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Soran Singh RLM 0 Illiterate 71 Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 77,463 ~ 77 Thou+ Upendra Kumar LD 0 Graduate Professional 29 Rs 6,000 ~ 6 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Pal ARVP 0 8th Pass 54 Rs 65,00,000 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

