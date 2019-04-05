‘If you’re a nationalist, then why didn’t you fulfil your promises’: Priyanka targets PM Modi in Ghaziabad

Holding a roadshow to promote Congress candidate Dolly Sharma in Ghaziabad Friday, party general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi trained guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised questions about BJP’s performance in the last five years. “If you are a nationalist, then why didn’t you fulfil the promises you made five years ago,” the Congress leader said.

Gandhi also alleged that the Prime Minister has shown a lack of concern for the people of his constituency in Varanasi.

“Main jab Varanasi gayi, to inka prachaar itna achha hai (pradhan mantri ji ka kshetra) to maine bhi socha ki pradhaan mantri ji ne bahot kiya hoga, gaon gaon ghoomen honge, maine logon se poocha- ‘aaye hain yahan’.. toh log bole aate to hain. Maine poocha gaon gaon jate hain, milte hain aapse, to mujhe bataya gaya ki aate to hain didi lekin bhashan de k chale jate hain (When I went to Varanasi, which is PM Modi’s constituency, the party promotion and PR is so efficient that I myself thought that the Prime Minister must have done a lot for the people, he must have travelled across the villages to meet people. When I asked the locals, they told me that although the Prime Minister does come to Varanasi, he merely gives speeches and leaves),” the Congress leader said.

Talking about PM Modi’s repeated criticism of the Gandhi family, Priyanka stated the PM is obsessed with her family. “Modji ki ek sanak hai mere parivar ke saath. Nehru ji ne kiya. Indira Gandhi ji ne ye kiya. Arrey main puchti hun, Modii aapne kya kiya (Modi ji has an obsession with my family. He says Nehru ji did this, Indira did that. I ask PM Modi, that what has he done in these five years),” Priyanka said.

Gandhi also accused PM Modi of waiving off the loans of wealthy individuals and showing indifference for the farmers in debt and the rural distress.

Minister of State for External Affairs and former Army chief VK Singh is contesting from Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming elections.