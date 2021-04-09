If voted to power, BJP will form anti-Romeo squad on UP’s line: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asserted that anti-Romeo squads will be formed in West Bengal once the BJP forms a government in the state. Addressing a public meeting in Hooghly district, Adityanath said Bengal is no longer safe for women under Mamata Banerjee government.

“I want to ask the state government why Bengal is not safe for women. Once the BJP comes to power, education and transport will be made free for girls. Anti-Romeo squads will be formed in Bengal to deal with those who loiter around girls’ schools,” he said.

After the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, anti-Romeo squads were launched to ensure safety of women.

“I want to ask where is the paribartan (change) that Mamata Banerjee had promised 10 years ago? What happened to its Maa, Mati and Manush slogan? I have come here to ask Mamata Banerjee about it,” he said.