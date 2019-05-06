If time is good, I’ll contest from Ambedkar Nagar again: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday indicated that she may contest from Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha seat again if there is an opportunity.

Speaking at a rally sin Ambedkarnagar, she said, “Kyunki aapki seat se main kayi baar yahaan se Lok Sabha mein chun kar jaa chuki hun. Aage waqt batayega, yadi waqt acchaa aaya, toh ho sakta hai mujhe aapke seat se phir se Lok Sabha chunaav ladne ka yogya mile… (I have been elected to the Lok Sabha from here several times. The time will tell. if the time is good, then I may have to contest from here again…).”

In March, when the BSP chief announced her decision to not contest the Lok Sabha polls, she said, “After the elections, I can get any seat vacated and contest from there to go to the Lok Sabha.” In a tweet, she appealed to her supporters not to be “disheartened” by her “decision not to contest LS poll now”.

Mayawati also tweeted that when she “became UP CM first time in 1995, I was not a member of either the UP Assembly or the Council”. She pointed out that there is a “provision at the Centre” where a person has to be “a LS/RS member within 6 months of holding office” of a minister or PM.

At the rally, Mayawati said that the people should not fall for the promises being made by the Congress or the BJP.

“The promise of ‘acche din’ made by the BJP has not been fulfilled. The Congress is also making similar promises. The promise of giving Rs 6,000 to the poor is just intended to get their votes… it will not help them get out of poverty. If our party gets a chance to form government at the Centre, we will provide steady employment for the poor in government and private sectors. The poor should not fall for the promises being made by the BJP or the Congress… You should only vote for the alliance,” she said.

“The Congress lost power at the Centre and in several states due to its flawed policies. The party did not help the poor or the farmers get rid of their problems,” she added.

“At any cost, you have to ensure that the BJP or the Congress does not get back to power at the Centre. You have already tried these parties. They are using all means to get back to power,” the former chief minister further said.