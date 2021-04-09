If opposed to TMC, brace for eviction: TMC leader in video

Deb is also heard saying that the BJP government will not come to power in the state.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Goutam Deb on Thursday courted a controversy for allegedly threatening a man with eviction if he opposed his party.

While speaking at a gathering, Deb is purportedly heard saying in a video: “If you oppose us (TMC), you will be evicted. I am Goutam Deb and I am a man of my words.”

The man in the video replies: “Ami to sanyasi ( I am just a hermit)”.

Deb purportedly says, “I am also a sanyasi. Don’t teach me about being sanyasi… sobai ke tmc korte hobe (Everyone has to support the TMC).”

However, Deb clarified before media that the full video was not shown and claimed that a government land was being used for the RSS-BJP meeting and he objecting to that.

Speaking to media, BJP candidate Shikha Chatterjee said, “The video shows his frustration.” A senior Election Commission official said that they were not aware of the video.