If demand for two PMs, no option but to scrap Art 370, 35A, says Rajnath Singh in Jammu

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that if there are demands for two Prime Ministers in the country, then the government will have no option but to abrogate Articles 370 and 35A.

Addressing a BJP rally near the international border in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said, “Mein do took shabdo mein yeh keh dena chahta hoon ki do prime ministeron ki baat agar uthti hai, to phir humarey pass bhi 370 samapat karney aur 35 A samapat karney ke atirikt koi vikalp nahi hai (I want to make it clear that if there are talks for having two Prime Ministers in the country, then we have no other option than to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35 A).”

“I feel sad and astonished to see people who have ruled the state as chief minister making statements that there shall be a separate Prime Minister for Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Singh’s statement comes a week after National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said his party would strive towards restoring the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir, which could include having a “Sadar-e-Riyasat” (President) and “Wazir-e-Azam” (Prime Minister).

Speaking at the rally, Singh asked leaders of all political parties in the country to make their stand on the issue public.

Referring to Centre’s efforts for restoration of peace, Singh said that as Home Minister, he visited Kashmir several times, stating that he had come to talk. “I told separatists also that if they want, I am prepared to talk with you as well,” he said. Pointing out that many issues in democracy can be resolved through dialogue, he said he regretted that separatists are not prepared for talks.

Singh also referred to the Minister of Home Affair’s decision to give amnesty to nearly 9,000 first-time stone-pelters in Kashmir. “Even thereafter, people in Kashmir say that there shall be a separate Prime Minister for Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

“Yeh nahi chal payega… Ab yahan ke netagan faisla karey ki kya karna hai (This cannot work… Now the leaders of the state must decide what should be done),” he said.