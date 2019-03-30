Toggle Menu
If Congress wins, rural youths will be employed to improve environment: Rahul Gandhihttps://indianexpress.com/elections/if-congress-wins-rural-youths-will-be-employed-to-improve-environment-rahul-gandhi-5650734/

If Congress wins, rural youths will be employed to improve environment: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi has also said the Congress' soon-to-be-released manifesto will lay major thrust on jobs creation, addressing agrarian distress and strengthening the education and health sectors, besides charting a roadmap to boost economic growth.

Few details, Rs 3.6 lakh crore-question: Will Rahul Gandhi's minimum income scheme be a top-up or subsidy tweak?

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said if the party is voted to power, then lakhs of rural youths will be employed in gram sabhas to improve the environment.

He tweeted that the country needs to repair and restore its water bodies, and also regenerate and afforest wasteland and degraded land.

“We will employ lakhs of rural youth in our gram sabhas to improve the environment,” Gandhi said.

He has also said the Congress’ soon-to-be released manifesto will lay major thrust on jobs creation, addressing agrarian distress and strengthening the education and health sectors, besides charting a roadmap to boost economic growth.

Earlier, talking about his minimum wages scheme Gandhi said Friday that he got the idea for his party’s poll promise of a minimum income guarantee for 20 per cent of the country’s poorest families from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP’s “Rs 15 lakh promise” made ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a rally at Jagadhari town in Haryana’s Yamunanagar district, Rahul said, “I had listened to his (Modi’s) speech in which he had mentioned Rs 15 lakh two-three times. I thought this was a good idea — that the money should be transferred into the accounts of the poor. Narendra Modi ji had lied to you but I don’t lie.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 BJP objects to Digvijaya giving money to beggars at temple
2 If Indira Gandhi was credited for dividing Pakistan, why not credit Modi for Balakot airstrikes: Rajnath Singh
3 Aligarh DM submits evidence to EC on Kalyan Singh's remarks on return of Modi as PM