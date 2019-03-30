If Congress wins, rural youths will be employed to improve environment: Rahul Gandhi

Advertising

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said if the party is voted to power, then lakhs of rural youths will be employed in gram sabhas to improve the environment.

He tweeted that the country needs to repair and restore its water bodies, and also regenerate and afforest wasteland and degraded land.

“We will employ lakhs of rural youth in our gram sabhas to improve the environment,” Gandhi said.

He has also said the Congress’ soon-to-be released manifesto will lay major thrust on jobs creation, addressing agrarian distress and strengthening the education and health sectors, besides charting a roadmap to boost economic growth.

Earlier, talking about his minimum wages scheme Gandhi said Friday that he got the idea for his party’s poll promise of a minimum income guarantee for 20 per cent of the country’s poorest families from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP’s “Rs 15 lakh promise” made ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a rally at Jagadhari town in Haryana’s Yamunanagar district, Rahul said, “I had listened to his (Modi’s) speech in which he had mentioned Rs 15 lakh two-three times. I thought this was a good idea — that the money should be transferred into the accounts of the poor. Narendra Modi ji had lied to you but I don’t lie.”