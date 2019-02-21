If BJP not ready to share CM post with Sena, it should break alliance: Ramdas Kadam

TWO DAYS after Shiv Sena and BJP announced their alliance for Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections, senior Sena leader and Minister for Environment Ramdas Kadam on Wednesday said that if sharing the chief minister’s post with the Sena for two-and-a-half years is not acceptable to the BJP, then it should break the alliance.

Advertising

Kadam said the alliance was announced after the BJP agreed to share the CM’s post with Sena for half of the five-year tenure. “It was discussed in a meeting between Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and BJP chief Amit Shah. It is wrong to say that those who will win more seats will have their CM. If sharing the CM post with the Sena is not acceptable to BJP, then it should break the alliance,” Kadam told mediapersons.

His remarks came a day after senior BJP leader and Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil said the party that will win more seats will get the chief minister’s post. BJP has not agreed to share the CM post with Sena, Patil had claimed.

Kadam said that he would request the party leadership to end the alliance if the CM post is not given to the Sena. “If the CM post is linked with winning more seats, many from both parties will try to defeat each other’s candidates. It has happened in the past. To avoid such politics, it has been decided that the CM’s will be shared,” he added.

On Tuesday, Uddhav, in an interaction with party workers, had said that there will be a Sena chief minister, as the party has in mind. “While we have won the pact, you should work to win the battle,” he had added.

Explained | BJP-Shiv Sena alliance: Pressure to pool votes, amid national and local concerns

Kadam further said that the relocation of the Nanar oil refinery from Konkan region was one of the main reasons behind the alliance. “We have raised the issue with the chief minister today and the decision to remove the project from Nanar will be taken before the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls comes into force. The project will not happen anywhere in the Konkan region,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Wednesday said that the party is not desperate for power and it made no compromise for the alliance with BJP. “Only time will tell in which way the wind is blowing in the country but the wind has turned to our side,” said the editorial. It added that instead of answering the “meaningless questions” on the alliance, it is in everybody’s interest to take forward the new arrangement.

“But we haven’t put the our sword in the scabbard,” the Sena mouthpiece said.

Read | Sanjay Raut interview: ‘If BJP wins 100 seats less than 2014, NDA will decide who should be PM’

Advertising

The elections of 2019 will not be contested on any wave but on development works and hope for the future, it added. “Rahul Gandhi’s report card has certainly improved compared to 2014. Priyanka (Gandhi) is also there to help him but there is no comparison between them and the Modi leadership,” the editorial said.