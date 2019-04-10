Toggle Menu
IED blast in Naxal-hit Gadchiroli on poll eve, CRPF personnel injured

According to officials, the blast was triggered in Gatta-Ettapalli area of the district where the troops of the 191st battalion were on patrol.

The blast took place when security personnel were out to secure the area on the eve of Lok Sabha polls, officials said.

A day after a BJP MLA and four security personnel were killed in the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada, an IED blast left a CRPF personnel seriously injured on Wednesday in the Naxal affected Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra. The blast took place when security personnel were out to secure the area on the eve of Lok Sabha polls, officials said.

According to officials, the blast was triggered in Gatta-Ettapalli area of the district where the troops of the 191st battalion were on patrol. The Central Reserve Police Force troops were out to secure the area ahead of the polls, they said.

The sub-officer suffered limb injury due to the improvised explosive device blast. He is stated to be in critical condition and is being airlifted for treatment, an official said.

The region will go to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on Thursday.

