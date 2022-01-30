Sukhbir Singh Badal: ‘AAP limited to Malwa, Cong did nothing, SAD will form next govt’

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal Saturday said his party was “going to form” the next government in Punjab as he dismissed the pre-poll surveys writing the party off in February 20 elections, alleging that pollsters were “trying to influence the people by using unethical means”.

In an Idea Exchange with The Indian Express, the former Punjab deputy chief minister said Congress had done “not a single development work” in five years of its rule except for its leaders fighting for the post of chief minister. He asserted that Congress will “not be able to cross 15-seat-mark”.

Incidentally, in worst ever performance in 2017 elections, SAD had won only 15 seats and was relegated to third position in 117-member Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

Sukhbir also said that unlike 2017, there was “no AAP wave” this time and Arvind Kejriwal-led party was limited to “pockets in Malwa” as “there is no AAP in Majha and Doaba”.

“Mark my words, we are going to form the government,” Sukhbir said. He credited SAD for building airports, highways, bridges, thermal plants and canal water network in Punjab.

“I challenge Congress government to name one school, one new road, one new bridge, one new sewerage treatment plant they have built in five years. They cannot name even one. This is worst government Punjab has ever had. They have just ruined the state fighting with each other. The whole game is how to become CM.

Navjot Sidhu and [former CM] Captain [Amarinder Singh] were fighting for CM post. Now Channi and Sidhu are fighting for CM post. Punjab is nowhere in the scene,” said Sukhbir.

Hitting out at Congress and AAP, Sukhbir said only SAD, which was a regional party, “will fight for our state and its rights”.

“Complete control of AAP is with Kejriwal. None of Punjab leaders are even allowed to hold a press conference,” he remarked.

Responding to a question on SAD’s former ally, Sukhbir said, “BJP has no candidates. They just want to see a candidate with a turban. They are picking people without any identity and without any base.” SAD president said all those candidates “rejected by parties, [and] who are not completent, or are corrupt or not capable of leading from the constituency are joining BJP”.

He said that SAD left NDA and BJP after being “backstabbed” on farm laws’ issue. Dismissing that Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), which is also in the electoral fray, could pose any political challenge to SAD, Sukhbir said it comprised of only farm union leaders and that after the end of farm agitation, the participants of the morcha had gone back to the folds of respective parties they owed allegiance to.

On Centre-State relations, Sukhbir said, “Centre has taken away all the powers of states. States have become like municipalities…Today wherever Centre wants they put ED there, what is the role of ED in any small issue? They come out with various agencies, NIA walks in from anywhere, ED walks in from anywhere…You are creating a dictatorship environment rather than a democracy.”

The Akali leader attributed his party’s drubbing in 2017 polls to “false” promise of farm loan waiver made by Amarinder Singh. “He [Amarinder] said he will waive off all farm loans, whether [taken] from banks whether from arhtiyas (commission agents), or from any money lender in one go. People thought Rs 5 lakh, Rs 10 lakh, Rs 20 lakh [loan waiver] would be a big relief for them. They never knew they would be defrauded. That was a major [game] changer.”

Sukhbir termed the registration of drugs case against party leader Bikram Singh Majithia ahead of elections as “false” for which he said Congress government removed two DGPs and Bureau of Investigation chiefs each after they said “they cannot register” a case which was “completely false”.

Listing health and education as top priorities if SAD-BSP alliance formed the government, Sukhbir said, “Education means government education. I want to change from quantity education to quality education. [We will construct] one medical college in every district and 500 bed hospital in every district. It will also motivate people to educate their children to become doctors.”

On a question on climate change and depleting water table, Sukhbir said, “It is a very important issue, but everyone is pushing it under the carpet. Actually it is the most important issue. The way water level is going down in Punjab, in another 20 years it will be a desert.”

He added that he had a plan for ground water charging along Sutlej and Beas river, “because water level has come down to seven hundred feet to eight hundred

feet”. Sukhbir added, “Second, my whole thrust now will be on solar power and I want industry also to come up on solar power.” He further said that instead of paying in cash to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited for the power subsidies, “I will set up parallel solar plant in other companies’ name and we will transfer that power to the PSPCL. The whole thing will be self financing.