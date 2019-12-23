Ichagarh (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Ichagarh Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Ichagarh Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Ichagarh (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

ichagarh Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Agni Bardhan Singh SHS 0 10th Pass 30 Forty-Five Thousand+ / 0 Ambuj Kumar Nagrik Adhikar Party 0 10th Pass 43 One Crore+ / Five Lakh+ Anand Gope IND 0 10th Pass 59 Thirty-Eight Lakh+ / Fifty Thousand+ Arvind Kumar Singh IND 3 Graduate 58 Eight Crore+ / 0 Asim Kumar Aihra National Party 0 Graduate Professional 45 One Lakh+ / Forty-Five Thousand+ Banu Singh Sardar Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 0 Graduate 30 Twenty-One Lakh+ / Six Lakh+ Binod Ray JVM(P) 0 12th Pass 32 Twenty Lakh+ / Twenty-Three Thousand+ Bishnu Kalindi IND 1 Graduate 27 Four Lakh+ / 0 Byas Dev Mahato Amra Bangalee 0 Post Graduate 34 Eight Lakh+ / Five Lakh+ Dhaneshwar Mahato BSP 0 Literate 46 Seventeen Lakh+ / Fifty Thousand+ Doman Chandra Manjhi Ambedkarite Party of India 0 Graduate 50 Seven Lakh+ / 0 Guru Pad Mahato IND 0 12th Pass 39 Thirty-Nine Lakh+ / 0 Hare Lal Mahato AJSU Party 6 12th Pass 46 Seven Crore+ / One Crore+ Jagdish Chandra Mahato IND 1 Post Graduate 30 Twenty-Two Lakh+ / Six Lakh+ Jitendra Thakur IND 0 Others 63 One Crore+ / 0 Kiyam Hussin IND 0 8th Pass 30 Twenty-Five Lakh+ / Two Lakh+ Lekhnath Nishad IND 2 12th Pass 44 Two Lakh+ / 0 Narayan Chandra Gope IND 0 12th Pass 45 Eighty-Six Lakh+ / Five Lakh+ Nepal Kisku SUCI(C) 0 Literate 49 Three Lakh+ / 0 Nirmal Kumar Mahato Rashtriya Indepndent Morcha 0 12th Pass 42 Two Lakh+ / 0 Pramod Kumar Singh IND 1 10th Pass 39 Six Lakh+ / 0 Pravesh Kumar RPI(A) 0 Graduate Professional 42 Six Lakh+ / 0 Ranjit Mahato AIFB 0 12th Pass 46 Eighty-Two Thousand+ / 0 Sabita Mahato JMM 0 8th Pass 45 Four Crore+ / Ten Lakh+ Sadhu Charan Mahato BJP 4 Graduate 46 Ninety-Three Lakh+ / 0 Samr Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 61 Three Lakh+ / 0 Santosh Kumar Bhartiya Azad Sena 0 Others 30 Four Lakh+ / 0 Sekh Akhiruddin Jharkhand Party (Naren) 0 8th Pass 54 Two Lakh+ / 0 Shailendra Mahato JD(U) 1 8th Pass 37 One Lakh+ / Seventeen Thousand+ Shailesh Kumar Singh IND 0 Others 49 Thirteen Lakh+ / 0 Vijay Mahato LJP 0 8th Pass 55 Ninety-Two Thousand+ / 0 View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

